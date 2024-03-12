Pavani, Satya win bronze in mixed event at World Shooting Para Sports World Cup

Pavani Banoth and R. Satya Janardhana, both from Telangana, bagged a bronze in the World Shooting Para Sports World Cup shooting in Delhi.

“Pavani’s medal comes as a result of her relentless dedication during 9 months of rigorous training,” an AMF official said on Tuesday.

The young shooters are coached by Vijay Mohan Singham and Vinay Kumar Pampari of AMF of Aditya Mehta Foundation.

Pavani and Satya, coached by V. Sandeep from Hyderabad Central University, settled for a bronze in the R11 event for the R4 category. R4 is an individual category and R11 is a mixed team event in the 10m air rifle standing SH2 category where one male and one female compete, showcasing their exceptional talent on the global stage. SH2 is an upper body disability and it is the first medal for India in this category.

16-year-old Pavani and 15-year-old Khushbu of AMF, which functions in collaboration with Navayodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, stood out as the youngest competitors in the contingent of 46 talented individuals from 13 countries.

In the bronze medal match, India edged out New Zealand while Brazil won the gold and USA silver.