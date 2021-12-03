Ritu Phogat vs Stamp Fairtex, ONE Grand Prix Final LIVE updates: Ritu eyes first Grand Prix title win, bout starts at 6PM, streaming info

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the fight between Ritu Phogat and Stamp Fairtex. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you all the updates as it unfolds at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

5:15PM IST: Road to the Final: Ritu Phogat

Ritu Phogat beat Meng Bo in a 6-1 unanimous decision win in the Atomweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals on September 3, 2021. One Championship HIGHLIGHTS: India's Ritu Phogat storms into semi-finals

Ritu beat Jenelyn Olsim in a 7-1 unanimous decision win n the Atomweight Grand Prix Semifinals on October 29, 2021.



Road to the Final: Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex beat Alyon Rassohyna in a 6-1 split decision win in the Atomweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals on September 3, 2021.

Fairtex beat Julie Mezabarba in a 7-1 unanimous decision win in the Atomweight Grand Prix Semifinals on October 29, 2021.



5:05PM IST: Under an hour away from the opening of the Winter Warriors card. Ritu is on the cusp of history of becoming the first woman to hold a Grand Prix title. It'll be a clash of styles as he goes toe-to-toe with her challenger from Thailand, Stamp Fairtex, who is known for her supreme and aggressive striking game.

5:00PM IST: "The Indian Tigress" is all set for a spectacle tonight in Kallang!

It’s time , India let’s do this #one #grandprix #finals #letsgo pic.twitter.com/H9dibXbGlY — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) December 3, 2021

MAIN CARD for ONE: Winter Warriors

Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship “The Immortal” Regian Eersel vs. Islam Murtazaev Atomweight World Grand Prix Final Stamp vs. Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat Bantamweight Kickboxing Qiu “The Tank” Jianliang vs. Hiroki Akimoto Lightweight Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Dagi Arslanaliev Heavyweight “Mighty Warrior” Kang Ji Won vs. Buchecha Flyweight Hu “Wolf Warrior” Yong vs. Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu



FIGHT PREVIEW

Ritu Phogat and the Atomweight Grand Prix - the buzz and the stakes

The 27-year-old wrestler-turned MMA fighter has been on a fine run ever since her first MMA loss in May 2021. Ritu soon found herself amongst the eight best fighters to participate in the Atomweight Grand Prix - a brainchild tournament introduced by ONE CEO Chatri Sityodang.

The Grand Prix was aimed at seeking a new challenger for the current ONE Atomeweight champion Angela Lee who has been away from action since October 2019 due to her pregnancy.

In her two bouts so far, Ritu notched up unanimous victories over Meng Bo (quarterfinal, September 3) and Jenelyn Olsim (semifinal, October 29) - raising her MMA record to 7-1.

The Fairtex challenge

Her final opponent, Fairtex, holds an equally impressive MMA record of 7-1 and is ranked second in the women's atomweight rankings. The 24-year-old from Thailand is also a former champion in the atomweight division in both Muay Thai and Kickboxing - the first and only champion in both sports.

With a superior all-round game that includes a flair for fierce striking, Fairtex poses a sturdy challenge to the fourth-ranked "Indian Tigress" who is heavily reliant on her wrestling techniques.

Today I have made this video for those countrymen and women who have not yet watched me play for India in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). I request all you lovely people, if it's possible, please do watch my world grand prix finals on 3rd Dec along with your friends, your family, pic.twitter.com/ifS4Jui7CV — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) December 2, 2021

If Ritu manages to brave the odds, she will in fact become the first Indian woman to earn a Grand Prix title as she will be awarded a silver belt alongside the honour of becoming the next challenger for Angela Lee's atomweight title.

What they said

“I think stylistically, Stamp has a better chance [at beating Angela Lee]. She has more tools. You can try to defend on the ground against Angela, but she can also beat Angela on the feet, whereas Ritu will have a hard time because her strength is wrestling, and Angela is a dangerous submission artist.” - Bi Nguyen, Vietnamese ONE Atomweight fighter

“Stamp is definitely a formidable opponent but she doesn’t have the kind of wrestling experience and background that I have built over the last seven years. I am certain that my superior wrestling background will give me an edge," - Ritu Phogat.

Where is the Ritu Phogat vs Stamp Fairtex, ONE Grand Prix Finals being held?

The Grand Prix Final which is part of the Winter Warriors card will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

When and where to watch Ritu Phogat vs Stamp Fairtex, ONE Grand Prix Finals?

Ritu Phogat's final bout against Stamp Fairtex can be streamed online on Star Sports Select 1 and Hotstar from 6PM IST on December 3, Friday.