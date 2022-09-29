India’s MMA star Ritu Phogat will take on Singapore’s Tiffany Teo in an atomweight clash at the ONE Championship’s ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai event in Singapore on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Ritu has not featured in the Championship since her loss in the atomweight championship final against Stamp Fairtex on December 3, 2021.

Her opponent, Tiffany, will be making her mark in the atomweight division for the first time, having been a two-time title contender in the strawweight category in the past.

“The Indian Tigress” is upbeat about her new challenge. “Every fight is important for me, but this is even more crucial because I suffered a loss in my last match, and then I got injured too. My opponent is an experienced athlete. I am looking forward to this fight and want to make a good comeback,” was quoted as saying by ONE Championship.

Phogat featured in five bouts in a gruelling season last year where she won three and lost two bouts. “I had suffered this injury on my right shoulder during my amateur wrestling days. Last year, I had to fight with a very little gap. The doctor asked me to take a rest, but it was not an option for me then. But after my last fight, I took some time off to rest and make a comeback.

“I had taken some time off just so that I could get back to winning ways. I am up for this challenge, I have worked hard on my skills, and on September 29, I will show the world what I have improved,” she added.

FIGHTERS’ STATS

Ritu Phogat (“Indian Tigress”)

⦿ Nationality: India

Nationality: India ⦿ Height: 156 cm

Height: 156 cm ⦿ Weight: 52.1 kg

Weight: 52.1 kg ⦿ Age: 28

Age: 28 ⦿ Team: Evolve MMA

Team: Evolve MMA ⦿ Form Guide (Last 5 bout): LWWWL

Form Guide (Last 5 bout): LWWWL ⦿ MMA record: 9 fights - 7 wins, 2 losses

MMA record: 9 fights - 7 wins, 2 losses ⦿ Wins: By knockout - 3, by decision - 4

Wins: By knockout - 3, by decision - 4 ⦿ Losses: By submission - 1, by decision - 2

Things got HEATED between @PhogatRitu and Tiffany Teo at the faceoffs 👀🔥#ONE161 | Thurs Sep 29 at 6PM SGT

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧🇹🇭 Watch live on ONE YouTube 👉 https://t.co/8qWJXePa0w

🌍 Watch live 👉 https://t.co/8MeKhRMtjypic.twitter.com/NzT1IhjTvT — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 28, 2022

Tiffany Teo (“No Chill”)

⦿ Nationality: Singapore

Nationality: Singapore ⦿ Height: 165 cm

Height: 165 cm ⦿ Weight: 51.8 kg

Weight: 51.8 kg ⦿ Age: 32

Age: 32 ⦿ Reach: 177 cm

Reach: 177 cm ⦿ Team: Evolve MMA

Team: Evolve MMA ⦿ Form Guide (Last 5 bout): WLWWL

Form Guide (Last 5 bout): WLWWL ⦿ MMA record: 12 fights - 10 wins, 2 losses

MMA record: 12 fights - 10 wins, 2 losses ⦿ Wins: By knockout - 3, by decision - 3, by submission - 4

Wins: By knockout - 3, by decision - 3, by submission - 4 ⦿ Losses: By knockout - 1, by decision - 1

Where is the Ritu Phogat vs Tiffany Teo, ONE Championship fight being held?

The Ritu Phogat vs Tiffany Teo fight which is part of the ONE 161 card will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

When and where to watch Ritu Phogat vs Tiffany Teo, ONE Grand Prix Finals?

Ritu Phogat’s bout against Tiffany Teo an be streamed online on Star Sports Select 1 and Hotstar from 3:30PM IST on September 29, Thursday.