Road to UFC fighters announced, two Indians among top 32 Asian MMA contestants

UFC on Friday announced its list of 32 fighters for the Road to UFC contest - the top stage for Asia's elite Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters to bag their contracts into the premier organisation.

The contest which returns after a seven-year hiatus, will begin ahead of UFC 275 in its Southeast Asia debut in Singapore in June.

The Road to UFC tournament presents a “win and advance” opportunity to the fighters who are split between four weight-classes (flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight) with eight competitors in each frame. Indian Lightweight fighters Anshul Jubli and Pawan Maan Singh also feature among the top-32 fighters.

The organisation is yet to reveal the match-ups for the event the winner in each weight-class will earn a UFC contract.

The opening round of the tournament will be played on June 9 and June 10 in the lead-up to the UFC 275 main event which is scheduled for June 12.

UFC 275 will feature a championship double-header in which world light heavyweight Glover Teixeira takes on no. 2 Jiri Prochazka, while the undisputed women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on no. 5 Taila Santos.

Fighters for Road to UFC tournament