More Sports More Sports Road to UFC fighters announced, two Indians among top 32 Asian MMA contestants The Road to UFC tournament which returns after a seven-year hiatus, will begin ahead of UFC 275 in its Southeast Asia debut in Singapore in June. Team Sportstar 13 May, 2022 14:14 IST The opening round of the Road to UFC tournament will be played on June 9 and June 10 in the lead-up to the UFC 275 main event which is scheduled for June 12. (FILE PHOTO) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 13 May, 2022 14:14 IST UFC on Friday announced its list of 32 fighters for the Road to UFC contest - the top stage for Asia's elite Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters to bag their contracts into the premier organisation. The contest which returns after a seven-year hiatus, will begin ahead of UFC 275 in its Southeast Asia debut in Singapore in June. The Road to UFC tournament presents a “win and advance” opportunity to the fighters who are split between four weight-classes (flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight) with eight competitors in each frame. Indian Lightweight fighters Anshul Jubli and Pawan Maan Singh also feature among the top-32 fighters.The organisation is yet to reveal the match-ups for the event the winner in each weight-class will earn a UFC contract. The opening round of the tournament will be played on June 9 and June 10 in the lead-up to the UFC 275 main event which is scheduled for June 12. UFC 275 will feature a championship double-header in which world light heavyweight Glover Teixeira takes on no. 2 Jiri Prochazka, while the undisputed women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on no. 5 Taila Santos.Fighters for Road to UFC tournamentFlyweight (>56.7kg)Rama Supandhi (Indonesia)Jeremia Siregar (Indonesia)Wallen Del Rosario (Philippines)Horiuchi Yuma (Japan)Choi SeungGuk (Korea)Park HyunSung (Korea)Top Kiwram (ThailandQiu Lun (China)Bantamweight (>61.2kg)Kim MinWoo (Korea)Maimaitituoheti Keremuaili (China)Kazama Toshiomi (Japan)Nakamura Rinya (Japan)Xiao Long (China)Gugun Gusman (Indonesia)Nose Shohei (Japan)Wulijiburen (China)Featherweight (>65.8kg)Yi Zha (China)Sasu Keisuke (Japan)Hong JunYoung (Korea)Lee JeongYeong (Korea)Matsushima Koyomi (Japan)Xie Bin (China)Lu Kai (China)Angga Hans (Indonesia)Lightweight (>70.3kg)Balajin (China)Ki WonBin (Korea)Ailiya Muratbek (China)Pawan Maan Singh (India)Anshul Jubli (India)Usami Sho Patrick (Japan)Asikeerbai Jinensibieke (China)Kim KyungPyo (Korea) Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :