Road to UFC fighters announced, two Indians among top 32 Asian MMA contestants

The Road to UFC tournament which returns after a seven-year hiatus, will begin ahead of UFC 275 in its Southeast Asia debut in Singapore in June.

13 May, 2022 14:14 IST

The opening round of the Road to UFC tournament will be played on June 9 and June 10 in the lead-up to the UFC 275 main event which is scheduled for June 12. (FILE PHOTO)   -  GETTY IMAGES

UFC on Friday announced its list of 32 fighters for the Road to UFC contest - the top stage for Asia's elite Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters to bag their contracts into the premier organisation.

The contest which returns after a seven-year hiatus, will begin ahead of UFC 275 in its Southeast Asia debut in Singapore in June.

The Road to UFC tournament presents a “win and advance” opportunity to the fighters who are split between four weight-classes (flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight)  with eight competitors in each frame. Indian Lightweight fighters Anshul Jubli and Pawan Maan Singh also feature among the top-32 fighters.

The organisation is yet to reveal the match-ups for the event the winner in each weight-class will earn a UFC contract.

 

The opening round of the tournament will be played on June 9 and June 10 in the lead-up to the UFC 275 main event which is scheduled for June 12.

UFC 275 will feature a championship double-header in which world light heavyweight Glover Teixeira takes on no. 2 Jiri Prochazka, while the undisputed women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on no. 5 Taila Santos.

Fighters for Road to UFC tournament

Flyweight (>56.7kg)

  • Rama Supandhi (Indonesia)
  • Jeremia Siregar (Indonesia)
  • Wallen Del Rosario (Philippines)
  • Horiuchi Yuma (Japan)
  • Choi SeungGuk (Korea)
  • Park HyunSung (Korea)
  • Top Kiwram (Thailand
  • Qiu Lun (China)

Bantamweight (>61.2kg)

  • Kim MinWoo (Korea)
  • Maimaitituoheti Keremuaili (China)
  • Kazama Toshiomi (Japan)
  • Nakamura Rinya (Japan)
  • Xiao Long (China)
  • Gugun Gusman (Indonesia)
  • Nose Shohei (Japan)
  • Wulijiburen (China)

Featherweight (>65.8kg)

  • Yi Zha (China)
  • Sasu Keisuke (Japan)
  • Hong JunYoung (Korea)
  • Lee JeongYeong (Korea)
  • Matsushima Koyomi (Japan)
  • Xie Bin (China)
  • Lu Kai (China)
  • Angga Hans (Indonesia)

Lightweight (>70.3kg)

  • Balajin (China)
  • Ki WonBin (Korea)
  • Ailiya Muratbek (China)
  • Pawan Maan Singh (India)
  • Anshul Jubli (India)
  • Usami Sho Patrick (Japan)
  • Asikeerbai Jinensibieke (China)
  • Kim KyungPyo (Korea)

