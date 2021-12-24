Sailor Naveen Vashisht passes away 10 days after freak accident at Nationals

Army Yachting Node’s sailor Naveen Vashisht, who was in coma for a week or so, died at a private Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

Vashisht's 49er boat had capsized on December 14 during the YAI Senior National Sailing Championships at the Girgaum Chowpatty beach.

The 25-year-old slipped and hit his head on the hull amid a sudden gust of wind. His co-sailor Vishal Singh was, however, safe.