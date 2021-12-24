More Sports More Sports Sailor Naveen Vashisht passes away 10 days after freak accident at Nationals Vashisht's 49er boat had capsized on December 14 during the YAI Senior National Sailing Championships at the Girgaum Chowpatty beach. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 24 December, 2021 20:51 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Army Yachting Node’s sailor Naveen Vashisht, who was in coma for a week or so, died at a private Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. - AP Team Sportstar CHENNAI 24 December, 2021 20:51 IST Army Yachting Node’s sailor Naveen Vashisht, who was in coma for a week or so, died at a private Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.Vashisht's 49er boat had capsized on December 14 during the YAI Senior National Sailing Championships at the Girgaum Chowpatty beach.The 25-year-old slipped and hit his head on the hull amid a sudden gust of wind. His co-sailor Vishal Singh was, however, safe. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :