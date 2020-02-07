Mirabai, Jeremy emerge as best lifters in national weightlifting meet

Seasoned lifter Chandrakant Mali created three records in his men’s 109kg title victory on the concluding day of the National weightlifting championships at the Khudiram Anusilan Kendra here on Friday.

Services lifter Mali, who scripted new snatch (149kg), clean and jerk (181kg) and total (330kg) records, posted a convincing win. Railways' Anikit Chhoker and V.A. Christopher bagged silver and bronze respectively after registering an identical aggregate of 316kg.

Gurdeep Singh of Railways lifted a total of 367kg to claim the men’s +109kg gold medal. S. Mirabai Chanu (women’s 49kg) and Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg) emerged as ‘Best Lifters’.

Railways retained team championships in men and women sections.

The results:

Men: 109kg: 1. Chandrakant Mali (SSCB) snatch 149kg [NR, Old 148kg, Ankit Chhoker], clean and jerk 181kg [NR, Old 176kg, Christopher], total 330kg [NR, Old 324kg, Ankit Chhoker]; 2. Ankit Chhoker (RSPB) 144kg, 172kg, 316kg; 3. V.A. Christopher (RSPB) 140kg, 176kg, 316kg

+109kg: 1. Gurdeep Singh (RSPB) 162kg, 205kg, 367kg; 2. Vipan Kumar (SSCB) 158kg, 205kg, 363kg; 3. Jaspreet Singh (AIP) 156kg, 185kg, 341kg.