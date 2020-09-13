More Sports More Sports Colombian Higuita abandons Tour de France after heavy crash Colombian champion Sergio Higuita was forced to abandon the Tour De France after he suffered two crashes in the 15th stage on Sunday. Reuters Lyon 13 September, 2020 18:20 IST Sergio Higuita was 16th overall, 26:12 behind overall leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia. - Reuters/ File Image Reuters Lyon 13 September, 2020 18:20 IST Colombian champion Sergio Higuita abandoned the Tour de France after banging his head on the ground in a crash early in the 15th stage on Sunday.EF Education First rider Higuita went down hard 162km from the finish after losing balance when Luxembourg's Bob Jungels suddenly swerved in front of him. Higuita vliegt hard tegen de grond pic.twitter.com/VpcY4V27RJ— Sporza (@sporza_koers) September 13, 2020 Higuita crashed again a few kilometres later and he got off his bike with 134km to go. He was conscious and being attended to by race doctors.RELATED| Andersen wins Stage 14 at Tour de France led by Roglic Higuita was 16th overall, 26:12 behind overall leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia.Two days ago, Frenchman Romain Bardet pulled out of the race due to concussion following a heavy crash after completing the 13th stage. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.