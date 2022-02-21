Shotgun teams for World Cups announced

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has selected two different teams for the first two Shotgun World Cups to be staged in Cyprus and Peru.



As per the new policy, a shooter will be allowed to compete in a maximum of two World Cups in a season subject to them achieving the Minimum Travel Score (MTS).



Thus, the team for the Nicosia World Cup scheduled from March 8, will have the top three shooters from the selection merit list. Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Zoravar Singh Sandhu make the trap team.

Only Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari got the nod from among the women trap shooters.

In skeet also, the top three men and two women got the clearance.

For the second World Cup in Lima, Peru, scheduled from March 27, the fourth and fifth shooters in the selection list, national junior champion Shapath Bharadwaj and Olympian Kynan Chenai form the trap team. Olympian Shagun Chowdhary alone will represent the Indian women.

In men’s skeet, the team will have Amrtinder Singh Cheema, Parampal Singh Guron and Munek Battula.

Apart from individual competitions, the World Cups also have an elaborate team championship and the mixed events.