More Sports More Sports Shotgun teams for World Cups announced As per the new policy, a shooter will be allowed to compete in a maximum of two World Cups in a season subject to them achieving the Minimum Travel Score (MTS). Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 21 February, 2022 16:02 IST FILE PHOTO: Prithviraj Tondaiman is one among the three selected Trap shooters from the merit list. - THE HINDU Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 21 February, 2022 16:02 IST The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has selected two different teams for the first two Shotgun World Cups to be staged in Cyprus and Peru.As per the new policy, a shooter will be allowed to compete in a maximum of two World Cups in a season subject to them achieving the Minimum Travel Score (MTS).Thus, the team for the Nicosia World Cup scheduled from March 8, will have the top three shooters from the selection merit list. Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Zoravar Singh Sandhu make the trap team. READ: Shotgun teams shape up for international meets Only Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari got the nod from among the women trap shooters. In skeet also, the top three men and two women got the clearance. For the second World Cup in Lima, Peru, scheduled from March 27, the fourth and fifth shooters in the selection list, national junior champion Shapath Bharadwaj and Olympian Kynan Chenai form the trap team. Olympian Shagun Chowdhary alone will represent the Indian women. In men’s skeet, the team will have Amrtinder Singh Cheema, Parampal Singh Guron and Munek Battula. Apart from individual competitions, the World Cups also have an elaborate team championship and the mixed events.The teams:World Cup, Nicosia, CyprusMen: Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, Zoravar Singh Sandhu.Skeet: Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka.Women: Trap: Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari.Skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Areeba Khan.World Cup, Lima, PeruMen:Trap: Shapath Bhardwaj, Kynan Chenai.Skeet: Amrinder Singh Cheema, Parampal Singh Guron, Munek Battula.Women: Trap: Shagun Chowdhary. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :