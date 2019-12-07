South Asian Games 2019: India tops medals tally; Nepal second

India breached the 200-mark in the medals tally, backed by a century of gold, as the swimmers and wrestlers produced strong performances on Day 6 of the South Asian Games here on Saturday.

India tops the table with 214 (110 gold, 69 silver, 35 bronze) medals; Nepal's second with 142 (43 gold, 34 silver, 65 bronze).

The swimmers led India’s charge on Saturday by winning 7 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze. Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke), Richa Mishra (800m freestyle), Siva S (400 individual medley), Maana Patel (100m backstroke), Chahat Arora (50m backstroke), Likith SP (50m breaststroke) and Rujuta Bhatt (50m freestyle) grabbed the top honours.

A V Jayaveena (50m breaststroke) and Ridhima Veerendrakumar (100m backstroke) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Wrestling

Indian wrestlers won four gold medals on the opening day. Satyawart Kadian (men’s 97kg freestyle), Sumit Malik (men’s 125kg freestyle), Gurshanpreet Kaur (women’s 76kg) and Sarita Mor (women’s 57kg) won gold in their respective events.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kadian floored his Pakistani opponent Tabiyar Khan while national champion Gurshanpreet won gold in her first international competition after seven years.

Shooting

Shooters clinched three gold medals. Anish Bhanwala won the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol gold and then teamed up with Bhabesh Shekhawat and Adarsh Singh to win the men’s team event title. Mehuli Ghosh and Yas Vardhan pocketed the third shooting gold of the day in 10m air rifle mixed event.

Weightlifting

The weightlifters added two gold medals on Saturday, taking their overall medal haul to 10 (9 gold, 1 silver).

Sharsti Singh lifted a total of 190kg to finish on top of the podium in the 81kg weight category while Anurudha won gold in women’ 87kg category with a total effort of 200kg.

Track and field

India won eight medals on the final day of track and field competitions. Rashpal Singh (men’s marathon), Muhammad Afsal (men’s 800m), Shivpal Singh (men’s javelin throw) and the men’s 4x400m relay team won a silver each.

Sher Singh (men’s marathon), Jyoti Gawate (women’s marathon), Sharmila Kumari (women’s javelin throw) and women’s 4x400m relay race team clinched a bronze each.

India thus ended the athletics competition with 47 medals (12 gold, 20 silver, 15 bronze).

Squash

In squash, three Indians made it to the finals to ensure themselves of at least a silver medal each.

Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna will face each other in an all-Indian women’s singles final while Harinder Pal Sandhu also cruised into the finals of the men’s singles event.