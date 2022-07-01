Sports calendar, July 2022: CWG, Women's Hockey WC, Wimbledon, Chess Olympiad and more

Here's the complete sports schedule for July 2022.

July 28 - August 8: Commonwealth Games - Birmingham, UK July 7-17: The World Games - Birmingham, USA

Cricket

July 1-5: England vs India, 5th Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham - 3:30PM IST

July1: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st ODI - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekelle - 10AM IST

July 2: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I - Windsor Park, Roseau - 11PM IST

July3: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I - Windsor Park, Roseau - 11PM IST

July 4: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekelle - 10AM IST

July 7: England vs India, 1st T20I - Ageas Bowl, Southampton - 10:30PM IST

July 7: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I - Providence Stadium, Guyana - 11PM IST

July 7: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekelle - 10AM IST

July 8-12: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test - Galle International Stadium, Galle - 10AM IST

July 9: England vs India, 2nd T20I - Edgbaston, Birmingham - 7PM IST

July 10: Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - The Village, Malahide - 3:15PM IST

July 10: England vs India, 3rd T20I - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 7PM IST

July 10: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI - Providence Stadium, Guyana - 7PM IST

July 11: England Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI - The County Ground, Southampton - 6:30PM IST

July 12: Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - The Village, Malahide - 3:15PM IST

July 12: England vs India, 1st ODI - The Oval, London - 5:30PM IST

July 13: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI - Providence Stadium, Guyana - 7PM IST

July 14: England vs India, 2nd ODI - Lord's Cricket Ground, London - 5:30PM IST

July 15: Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - The Village, Malahide - 3:15PM IST

July 15: England Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI - Bristol County Ground, Bristol - 6:30PM IST

July 16-20: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test - Galle International Stadium - 10AM IST

July 16: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI - Providence Stadium, Guyana - 7PM IST

July 16: Ireland Women's T20I Summer Tri-Series, Australia Women vs Pakistan Women - Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason - 8:30PM IST

July 17: England vs India, 3rd ODI - Old Trafford, Manchester - 5:30PM IST

July 17: Ireland Women's T20I Summer Tri-Series, Ireland Women vs Australia Women - Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason - 8:30PM IST

July 18: Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8:30PM IST

July 18: England Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI - Grace Road, Leicester - 6:30PM IST

July 19: England vs South Africa, 1st ODI - Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street - 5:30PM IST

July 19: Ireland Women's T20I Summer Tri-Series, Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women - Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason - 8:30PM IST

July 20: Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8:30PM IST

July 21: Ireland Women's T20I Summer Tri-Series, Ireland Women vs Australia Women - Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason - 8:30PM IST

July 22: England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI - Old Trafford, Manchester - 5:30PM IST

July 22: West Indies vs India, 1st ODI - Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain - 7PM IST

July 22: Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8:30PM IST

July 23: Ireland Women's T20I Summer Tri-Series, Australia Women vs Pakistan Women - Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason - 8:30PM IST

July 24-28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test - R. Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama - 10AM IST

July 24: England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI - Headingley, Leeds - 3:30PM IST

July 24: West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI - Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain - 7PM IST

July 24: Ireland Women's T20I Summer Tri-Series, Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women - Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason - 8:30PM IST

July 27: West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI - Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain - 7PM IST

July 27: Scotland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place - 7:30PM IST

July 27: England vs South Africa, 1st T20I - Bristol County Ground, Bristol - 11PM IST

July 28: England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff - 11PM IST

July 29: Scotland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place - 7:30PM IST

July 29: West Indies vs India, 1st T20I - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba - 8PM IST

July 31: Scotland vs New Zealand, Only ODI - Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place - 3:30PM IST

July 31: England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I - Ageas Bowl, Southampton - 7PM IST

Football

July 7: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group A - England vs Austria - Old Trafford, Manchester - 12:30AM IST

July 8: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group A - Norway vs Northern Ireland - St. Mary's, Southampton - 12:30AM IST

July 8: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group B - Spain vs Finland - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - 9:30PM IST

July 9: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group B - Germany vs Denmark - Brentford Community Stadium, London - 12:30AM IST

July 9: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group C - Portugal vs Switzerland - Leigh Sports Village, Wigan & Leigh - 9:30PM IST

July 10: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group C - Netherlands vs Sweden - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - 12:30AM IST

July 10: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group D - Belgium vs Iceland - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester - 9:30PM IST

July 11: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group D - France vs Italy - New York Stadium, Rotherham - 12:30AM IST

July 11: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group A - Austria vs Northern Ireland - St. Mary's, Southampton - 9:30PM IST

July 12: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group A - England vs Norway - Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove - 12:30AM IST

July 12: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group B - Denmark vs Finland - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - 9:30PM IST

July 13: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group B - Germany vs Spain - Brentford Community Stadium, London - 12:30AM IST

July 13: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group C - Sweden vs Switzerland - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - 9:30PM IST

July 14: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group C - Netherlands vs Portugal - Leigh Sports Village, Wigan & Leigh - 12:30AM IST

July 14: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group D - Italy vs Iceland - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester - 9:30PM IST

July 15: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group D - France vs Belgium - New York Stadium, Rotherham - 12:30AM IST

July 16: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group A - Northern Ireland vs England - St. Mary's, Southampton - 12:30AM IST

July 16: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group A - Austria vs Norway - Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove - 12:30AM IST

July 17: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group B - Finland vs Germany - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - 12:30AM IST

July 17: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group B - Denmark vs Spain - Brentford Community Stadium, London - 12:30AM IST

July 17: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group C - Switzerland vs Netherlands - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - 9:30PM IST

July 17: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group C - Sweden vs Portugal - Leigh Sports Village, Wigan & Leigh - 9:30PM IST

July 19: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group D - Iceland vs France - New York Stadium, Rotherham - 12:30AM IST

July 19: UEFA Women's European Championship, Group D - Italy vs Belgium - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester - 12:30AM IST

July 21: UEFA Women's European Championship, Quarterfinal - Group A winner vs Group B runner-up - Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove - 12:30AM IST

July 22: UEFA Women's European Championship, Quarterfinal - Group B winner vs Group A runner-up - Brentford Community Stadium, London - 12:30AM IST

July 23: UEFA Women's European Championship, Quarterfinal - Group C winner vs Group D runner-up - Leigh Sports Village, Wigan & Leigh - 12:30AM IST

July 24: UEFA Women's European Championship, Quarterfinal - Group D winner vs Group C runner-up - New York Stadium, Rotherham - 12:30AM IST

July 27: UEFA Women's European Championship, Semifinal - Quarterfinal 1 winner vs Quarterfinal 3 winner - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - 12:30AM IST

July 28: UEFA Women's European Championship, Semifinal - Quarterfinal 2 winner vs Quarterfinal 4 winner - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - 12:30AM IST

July 31: UEFA Women's European Championship, Final - Wembley Stadium, London - 9:30PM IST

Cycling

July 1-24: Tour de France

Tennis

Till July 10: Wimbledon - London, UK

July 11-17: WTA250 Lausanne

July 11-17: WTA250 Budapest

July 11-17: ATP250 Newport

July 11-17: ATP250 Bastad

July 17-23: WTA250 Hamburg

July 18-24: WTA250 Palermo

July 18-24: ATP500 Hamburg

July 18-24: ATP250 Gstaad

July 25-31: WTA250 Prague

July 25-31: WTA250 Warsaw

July 25-31: ATP250 Atlanta

July 25-30: ATP250 Kitzbuhel

July 25-31: ATP250 Umag

Hockey

July 2: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Spain vs Canada - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 2: Women’s World Cup, Group B - New Zealand vs China - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 5:30PM IST

July 2: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Germany vs Chile - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8PM IST

July 2: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Argentina vs Korea - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 2: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Netherlands vs Ireland - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 3: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Australia vs Japan - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 3: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Belgium vs South Africa - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 6:30PM IST

July 3: Women’s World Cup, Group B - England vs India - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8PM IST

July 3: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Korea vs Canada - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 3: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Germany vs Netherlands - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 4: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Spain vs Argentina - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 5: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Ireland vs Chile - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 5:30PM IST

July 5: Women’s World Cup, Group B - India vs China - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8PM IST

July 5: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Japan vs South Africa - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 5: Women’s World Cup, Group B - New Zealand vs England - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 6: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Belgium vs Australia - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 6: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Ireland vs Germany - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8PM IST

July 6: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Japan vs Belgium - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 6: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Netherlands vs Chile - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 7: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Australia vs South Africa - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 7: Women’s World Cup, Group B - England vs China - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8PM IST

July 7: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Argentina vs Canada - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 7: Women’s World Cup, Group B - India vs New Zealand - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 8: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Korea vs Spain - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 9: Women’s World Cup, Crossover - 2nd in Group A vs 3rd in Group D - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8:30PM IST

July 9: Women’s World Cup, Crossover - 2nd in Group D vs 3rd in Group A - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 10: Women’s World Cup, Crossover - 2nd in Group C vs 3rd in Group B - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 11: Women’s World Cup, Crossover - 2nd in Group B vs 3rd in Group C - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 12: Women’s World Cup, Quarterfinal - 1st in Group B vs winner of 1st Crossover - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8:30PM IST

July 12: Women’s World Cup, Quarterfinal - 1st in Group A vs winner of 2nd Crossover - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 13: Women’s World Cup, Quarterfinal - 1st in Group D vs winner of 3rd Crossover - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 10:30PM IST

July 14: Women’s World Cup, Quarterfinal - 1st in Group C vs winner of 4th Crossover - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 16: Women’s World Cup, Semifinal - Winner of 2nd Quarterfinal vs Winner of 4th Quarterfinal - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 10PM IST

July 17: Women’s World Cup, Semifinal - Winner of 1st Quarterfinal vs Winner of 3rd Quarterfinal - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 18: Women’s World Cup, Final - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

Badminton

Till July 3: Malaysia Open - Kuala Lumpur

July 5-10: Malaysia Masters - Kuala Lumpur

July 12-17: Singapore Open - Sinagpore

July 19-24: Taipei Open - Taipei

Athletics

July 15-24: World Athletics Championships - Oregon, USA

Archery

July 18-24: World Cup Stage 4 - Medellin, Columbia

Formula One

July 3: British Grand Prix

July 12: Austrian Grand Prix

July 24: French Grand Prix

July 31: Hungarian Grand Prix

Basketball

July 2-10: FIBA U17 Men's World Cup - Marbella, Alhaurín de la Torre, Malaga (Spain)

July 9-17: FIBA U17 Women's World Cup - Debrecen, Hungary

July 12-24: FIBA Asia Cup - Jakarta, Indonesia

Chess

July 28 - August 10: Chess Olympiad - Chennai

Wrestling

July 2-10: U20, U15 Asian Championships - Manama, Bahrain

July 14-17: Zouhaier Sghaier (Ranking Series) - Tunis, Tunisia

July 25-31: U17 World Championships - Rome, Italy

Shooting

July 9-22: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun - Changwon, South Korea

July 28 - August 8: ISSF Grand Prix Shotgun - Almaty, Kazakhstan

July 28 - August 8: Asian Shotgun Championship - Almaty, Kazakhstan

Golf

July 7-10: Scottish Open (PGA) - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

July 14-17: The Open Championship (PGA) - St. Andrews Links (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

July 21-24: 3M Open (PGA) - TPC Twin Cities, Blaine

July 21-24: Amundi Evian Championship (LPGA) - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 28-31: Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) - Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

July 28-31: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open - Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

Table Tennis

July 11-17: WTT Star Contender (European Summer Series) - Budapest, Hungary

July 18-23: WTT Champions (European Summer Series) - Budapest, Hungary

July 18-22: WTT Feeder (European Summer Series) - Budapest, Hungary

Swimming

Till July 3: World Championships - Budapest, Hungary