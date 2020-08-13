More Sports More Sports Sports minister Rijiju to launch Fit India Freedom Run As a result of the current COVID-19 situation, the government has decided to encourage participants to run anywhere and at any time of their convenience from August 15 to October 2. PTI New Delhi 13 August, 2020 18:24 IST The sports minister said that the Run is yet another endeavour to strengthen the Fit India Movement. - PTI Photo PTI New Delhi 13 August, 2020 18:24 IST Sports minister Kiren Rijiju will launch the largest country-wide Fit India Freedom run on Friday.The run, to be orgainsed by the Sports Ministry, will be held from August 15 to October 2.As a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and social distancing norms, the government has decided to encourage participants to run at their own pace - anywhere and at any time of their convenience between the specified dates. The participants have the option to break up their runs over several days in this period. The total kilometres clocked can be tracked using a Global Positioning System (GPS) watch or manually, the ministry said in a statement. “The Fit India Freedom Run is yet another endeavour to strengthen the Fit India Movement envisaged by our Honourable Prime Minister and involve our citizens to embrace fitness as a way of life,” Rijiju said.“This event is even more important at this time because staying fit is key to building strong immunity.” Interested participants and organisations can register for the event on the Fit India website. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.