Krishna Poonia wins Sportstar Aces Track and Field Sportswoman of the Decade

Krishna Poonia, the first Indian to qualify for the discus throw final at the Olympics, was named the Sportswoman of the Decade (Track and Field) award at the 2021 Sportstar ACES Awards.

“I am grateful to The Hindu Group and Sportstar for bestowing me with this award. This award is a matter of great honour and it holds immense importance for me. It will give me more energy and will inspire me to do better things in the future,” said Poonia, who finished sixth with a throw of 63.62m at the 2012 London Games.

“I also want to thank Sportstar and The Hindu Group for encouraging sports, and these awards will inspire sportspersons to do well. I am really grateful for receiving this award,” said Poonia, who became the first Indian woman to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal, in New Delhi in 2010.

In addition to the Commonwealth Games gold, Poonia won bronze medals at the Doha and Guangzhou Asian Games in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

The Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award recipient further stated that the Sportstar ACES award will inspire sportspersons across India to do well.

The 2021 edition of the Sportstar ACES Awards honoured the Giants of the Decade in Indian sport, with the winners being assessing on their performance and consistency from 2011 to 2020. Eleven awards were presented under the popular choice category, which was open to public voting, along with 14 jury awards as well as special recognition awards under two new categories – Sports for Good and Giants off the Field – that recognise the work of organisations and individuals who have used sports for the betterment of society.