“Indian refereeing is in good hands,” says squash veteran Mekhala Subedar

Published : Jun 15, 2023 16:56 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Mekhala is one of the pioneers of Indian women’s squash, having represented the country in the World Championships in Odense, Denmark in 2002. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan

“Play will resume in 60 seconds, 30 seconds. It’s time,” a booming voice resonates at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai on Thursday during the SDAT-WSF Squash World Cup. The person behind the voice is India’s Mekhala Subedar, as she lowers her spectacles to get a closer look at the players.

The 47-year-old, a four-time National champion, is considered one of the best National-level referees in India. “I have done six matches as a referee and six as a ‘marker’ (announcing the scores of the match) here so far. It’s been a great experience. I am proud to represent India at the International level,” says Mekhala.

Mekhala is one of the pioneers of Indian women’s squash, having represented the country in the World Championships in Odense, Denmark in 2002. “We were thoroughly beaten, but we fought hard,” she says.

According to her, Indian squash has improved by leaps and bounds in terms of infrastructure, players’ techniques, nutrition and everything else. “It (Indian squash) is going upwards and stronger in all ways. Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is the mother of Indian squash, and if the mother is supportive, everything is possible,” she says.

The desire to be the best in what she does spurs Mekhala. “I want to be a complete referee and coach. After I quit competitive squash in 2002, I wanted to be associated with the sport in some way or the other as I am super passionate about it,” says Mekhala, who will be the coach of the Indian junior team for the world championships in Melbourne next month.

Standard of Indian refereeing

“With Srikanth Seshadri, Director of Referees, SRFI at the helm, and supported by Rajiv Reddy, Championship Referee, World Cup, Indian referees are in good hands. We are getting to learn a lot under them. The importance given to Indian referees in International tournaments in India is huge. Hats off to N. Ramachandran, Life president of SRFI and Cyrus Poncha, SRFI Secretary and the team,” Mekhala said.

As the only Indian referee at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, Mekhala was subjected to racial abuse by Australia in its match against Jamaica. “I made a report and submitted it to WSF. The concerned player was given a three-month ban, and she even tendered an apology. All the 26 referees from different countries supported me,” she says.

Mekhala possesses plenty of energy and passion for the sport. She has a lot to offer to Indian squash.