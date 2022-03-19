More Sports More Sports Sumit Antil wins Para Athlete of the Year (Male) at Sportstar Aces 2022 Antil proved his dominance in the javelin throw of F64 category landing gold with a distance of 68.95m and a new world record to boot at the Tokyo Olympics. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2022 22:32 IST India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Joel Marklund for OIS via AP) - AP Team Sportstar 19 March, 2022 22:32 IST Sumit Antil was on Saturday adjudged the Para Athlete of the Year (Male) at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022 at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Neeraj, Ashwin, Avani headline Sportstar Aces Awards 2022 Antil proved his dominance in the javelin throw of F64 category (Field athletes with moderately affected movement in one or both legs or the absence of limbs) landing gold with a distance of 68.95m and a new world record to boot at the Tokyo Olympics. He also won this year’s Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :