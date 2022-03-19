Sumit Antil wins Para Athlete of the Year (Male) at Sportstar Aces 2022

Sumit Antil was on Saturday adjudged the Para Athlete of the Year (Male) at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022 at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Antil proved his dominance in the javelin throw of F64 category (Field athletes with moderately affected movement in one or both legs or the absence of limbs) landing gold with a distance of 68.95m and a new world record to boot at the Tokyo Olympics.

He also won this year’s Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.