Tamil Nadu to host Khelo India Games; dates, venues to be decided shortly

Tamil Nadu will host the Khelo India Games, Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, informed on Saturday.

“I’m delighted that Tamil Nadu has been deservedly selected to host the Khelo India Games in acceptance of our Honourable Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s request. I thank our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Honourable Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for making it possible. TN Sports Development Department would demonstrate its rich expertise yet again by hosting the Khelo India in a splendid way,” Udhayanidhi tweeted.

Also Read 2023 ODI World Cup schedule to be announced during WTC final

Official sources told Sportstar that the dates and venue(s) for the Games could be confirmed by Tuesday after consulting with the various government departments.

“The chances of holding the Games next year appears brighter as we are organising quite a few big events, including the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, the World Surfing League and the Chief Minister’s Trophy this year. But the Khelo India Games might start in October. Everything will be decided in the meeting in a couple of days,” said the senior official.