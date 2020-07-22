More Sports More Sports New sponsors coming on board for Tokyo Olympics, says CEO Muto Tokyo Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto says numerous new sponsors are likely to come on board despite the financial impact of the coronavirus. Reuters Tokyo 22 July, 2020 09:09 IST The delay of the Tokyo Olympics will incur additional costs for organisers but the Games' CEO Toshiro Muto is hopeful new sponsors will help bridge the gap. - Reuters Reuters Tokyo 22 July, 2020 09:09 IST Tokyo Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto says the organising committee expects to take on several new sponsors in the coming months despite businesses being hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.The Tokyo Games were due to start on Friday but were put back to 2021 due to the pandemic.RELATED| Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Olympic Games The delay will incur additional costs for organisers but Muto, who said the final figure would not be known until December, is hopeful new sponsors will help bridge the gap.“I know that businesses are in dire circumstances because of coronavirus but still there are companies who are coming forward to say they want to sponsor the Games, which we appreciate very much,” Muto told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.“It is a bright piece of news,” he added.RELATED| Tokyo Olympics “cannot be held” next year, say 77 percent Japanese in a survey Muto said he hoped all of Tokyo 2020's current sponsors would extend their contracts until the start of the Games next year.A poll conducted by Japanese public broadcaster NHK last month found two-thirds of Tokyo 2020's corporate sponsors were undecided on whether to continue their support. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.