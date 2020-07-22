More Sports More Sports Tokyo Olympics chief Mori says fans are essential for the Games Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori said he disliked the idea of holding the Games without fans after it was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters 22 July, 2020 09:54 IST Tokyo Olympics 2021 president Yoshiro Mori. Reuters 22 July, 2020 09:54 IST Tokyo Olympics president Yoshiro Mori told Kyodo News in an interview that he disliked the idea of holding the Games in empty venues without fans.The Tokyo Olympics was due to start this Friday but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government took the unprecedented decision to postpone the Games until 2021.READ | New sponsors coming on board for Tokyo Olympics, says CEO Muto Since then, organisers have been looking at various options that would allow the Games to go ahead next summer. IOC president Thomas Bach said last week that spectator reductions might be an option. Mori, a former Japanese Prime Minister, said he was eager to avoid this scenario.“We shouldn't make spectators go through hard times. Sporting events are all about the whole country empathising,” Mori said in an interview with Kyodo News on Tuesday.Mori added that he thought Bach's comments were “assuming the worst-case scenario”. Tokyo 2020 organisers will hold meetings with the Japanese government and local Tokyo Metropolitan Government in September to work through various scenarios. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.