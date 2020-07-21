Home Swimming Swimming body to give $6.5M in aid for athletes The plan includes $4 million for at least 160 national federations to support athletes with expenses for training, competitions and living over the next year. AP Washington 21 July, 2020 22:34 IST Grants totalling $460,000 will go to continental swimming bodies to distribute. - Getty Images AP Washington 21 July, 2020 22:34 IST Swimming governing body FINA is giving almost $6.5 million to help athletes prepare for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.FINA says it wants to help athletes who endure hardships related to their training and competitive opportunities due to the pandemic.The plan includes $4 million for at least 160 national federations to support athletes with expenses for training, competitions and living over the next year.A further $2 million will support 100 scholarships for athletes who currently do not have Olympic qualifying standards to prepare at national or continental centers.FINA supports regional bases in Russia, Senegal, Thailand and the United States.Grants totalling $460,000 will go to continental swimming bodies to distribute. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.