Swimming body to give $6.5M in aid for athletes

Swimming governing body FINA is giving almost $6.5 million to help athletes prepare for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

FINA says it wants to help athletes who endure hardships related to their training and competitive opportunities due to the pandemic.

The plan includes $4 million for at least 160 national federations to support athletes with expenses for training, competitions and living over the next year.

A further $2 million will support 100 scholarships for athletes who currently do not have Olympic qualifying standards to prepare at national or continental centers.

FINA supports regional bases in Russia, Senegal, Thailand and the United States.

Grants totalling $460,000 will go to continental swimming bodies to distribute.