More Sports Athletics Athletics Track meet in Berlin plans to have 3,500 fans Organisers say they have developed a wide-ranging plan to ensure spectators stay healthy but haven't revealed any specifics. PTI Berlin 21 July, 2020 21:20 IST The announcement comes as other European track meets plan to bring fans back. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images PTI Berlin 21 July, 2020 21:20 IST The ISTAF track meet in Berlin has outlined plans to have up to 3,500 spectators in attendance on September 13.Organisers say they have developed a wide-ranging plan to ensure spectators stay healthy but haven't revealed specifics. They were hoping for up to 45,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin before the pandemic.Meet director Martin Seeber says he hopes it will be a first small step back to normality.Pole vault world record holder Armand Mondo Duplantis is headlining the event. The announcement comes as other European track meets plan to bring fans back.Tickets are on sale for the Diamond League meet in Monaco next month and organizers in Lausanne are staging a pole vault competition in the city which could have 5,000 fans if Swiss authorities agree.