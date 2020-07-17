More Sports More Sports World Athletics boss Coe voted onto the IOC Sebastian Coe was nominated last month pending proof he had stepped down from an active role in a consultancy firm. Reuters 17 July, 2020 22:20 IST IAAF President Sebastian Coe is a double Olympic 1500 metres champion. - AP Reuters 17 July, 2020 22:20 IST World Athletics president Sebastian Coe was elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday, ending the sport's five-year absence from the Olympic body.Coe, a double Olympic 1500 metres champion, was elected during an IOC session. He was nominated last month pending proof he had stepped down from an active role in a consultancy firm.The athletics body has not had any representation within the IOC since the departure of Coe's predecessor Lamine Diack in 2015 amid a corruption scandal and subsequent trial.For decades, membership of the IOC for the head of athletics was almost automatic.The IOC, however, had denied membership to Coe, a federation vice-president under Diack and British sporting great, saying there was a potential conflict of interest with his consultancy post. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.