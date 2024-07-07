MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tour of Austria’s final stage cancelled after Drege’s death

Drege crashed during a descent of the mountain Grossglockner. His death was announced by race organisers after the stage ended, and the post-race presentations were cancelled.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 20:18 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Andre Drege died after injuries he sustained in a fall while racing downhill on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Austria.
Andre Drege died after injuries he sustained in a fall while racing downhill on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Austria. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Andre Drege died after injuries he sustained in a fall while racing downhill on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Austria. | Photo Credit: AFP

The final stage of the Tour of Austria was cancelled on Sunday after Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege died following a crash, with the organisers holding a neutralised ride in his memory instead.

Drege, 25, crashed during a descent of the mountain Grossglockner on Saturday. His death was announced by race organisers after the stage ended, and the post-race presentations were cancelled.

READ MORE | Norwegian rider, 25, dies after fall on Tour of Austria

“The memorial ride was the express wish of Andre’s father, his teammates and his entire team,” Tour of Austria director Thomas Pupp said in a statement.

“It gives the entire cycling family the opportunity to come to terms with what happened and to honour Andre Drege’s memory.”

The Tour de France also paid respect to Drege before stage nine in Troyes on Sunday, with the riders leading a moment of applause before the race.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cycling

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Jena in action; Sable breaks national record, finishes 6th
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Deepti Sharma removes Tazmin
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tour of Austria’s final stage cancelled after Drege’s death
    Reuters
  4. Avinash Sable breaks 3000m steeplechase National Record at Paris Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC announces six new players during open training session
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Tour of Austria’s final stage cancelled after Drege’s death
    Reuters
  2. Avinash Sable breaks 3000m steeplechase National Record at Paris Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Norwegian rider, 25, dies after fall on Tour of Austria
    AFP
  4. Tour de France 2024: Girmay wins Stage Eight as race remembers French president De Gaulle
    AFP
  5. Who are Indian Olympic medallists participating in Paris 2024?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Jena in action; Sable breaks national record, finishes 6th
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Deepti Sharma removes Tazmin
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tour of Austria’s final stage cancelled after Drege’s death
    Reuters
  4. Avinash Sable breaks 3000m steeplechase National Record at Paris Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC announces six new players during open training session
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment