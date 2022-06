UFC Fight Night 207, Volkov vs Rozenstruik: Preview, full fight card, streaming info, timings, key stats

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday with a fiery heavyweight main event clash between No. 7 ranked Alexander Volkov and No. 8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Volkov vs Rozenstruik details

Alexander Volkov (Russia) Record: 34-10 MMA, 8-4 UFC

Height: 6 ft 7in; Age: 33; Weight: 114.759

Reach: 80"

Fight results since 2020 (recent matches first): LWLWWL

No. 7 ranked UFC heavyweight

22 wins by KO, three by submission

15 first round finishes Jairzinho Rozenstruik Record: 12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC

Height: 6 ft 2in; Age: 34; Weight: 116.57

Reach: 78″

Fight results since 2020 (recent matches first): LWLWL

No. 8 ranked UFC heavyweight

11 wins by KO

Eight first round knockouts

Volkov vs Rozenstruik key stats

Volkov Fifth-highest Strike Rate among active heavyweights - 5.17/min

Second-highest Strike Accuracy among active heavyweights behind Ciryl Gane - 56.6 per cent Rozenstruik Most UFC Knockouts since 2019 - 6

Sixth-highest Knockdown Rate among active heavyweights - 1.05 knockdowns/15 minutes

Third-highest Takedown Defense among active heavyweights - 75 per cent

Second-fastest finish in UFC heavyweight history - 0.09s

In another bout, featherweight contenders Dan Ige (ranked no. 10) and Movsar Evloev (ranked no. 13) collide in the co-main event.

Full Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Heavyweight Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Featherweight Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev Featherweight Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida Women's Flyweight Polina Botelho vs. Karine Silva Light Heavyweight Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov Flyweight Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ode' Osbourne

Preliminary Card