More Sports More Sports Road to UFC schedule: India's Anshul Jubli faces Sho Usami in opener; Pawan Maan Singh takes on China's Muratbek India's lightweight fighters Pawan Maan Singh and Anshul Jubli will feature in Episode three and four of the program in Singapore on June 9 and 10 respectively. Team Sportstar 23 May, 2022 10:24 IST The opening round of the tournament will take place on June 9 and 10 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in the lead-up to UFC 275. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 May, 2022 10:24 IST The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the opening bouts of the Road to UFC contest on Monday.The Road to UFC, which returns after a seven-year hiatus, will begin ahead of UFC 275 in its Southeast Asia debut in Singapore in June. The tournament presents a "win and advance" opportunity for the top Asian fighters who are split between four weight-classes (flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight) with eight competitors in each frame. The winner in each weight class is set to earn a UFC contract. READ: Road to UFC fighters announced, two Indians among top 32 Asian MMA contestants India's lightweight fighters Pawan Maan Singh and Anshul Jubli will feature in Episode 3 and 4 of the program on June 9 and 10 respectively. While Pawan Maan faces China's Ailiya Muratbek, Anshul Jubli will meet Japan's Sho "Patrick" Usami.The opening round of the tournament will take place on June 9 and 10 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in the lead-up to UFC 275 - the promotion's first Pay-Per View (PPV) event in South East Asia.Road to UFC opening round scheduleEpisode 1Featherweight, Yi Zha (China) vs Keisuke Sasu (Japan)Lightweight, Balajin (China) vs WonBin Ki (Korea)Bantamweight, Maimaiti Tuohati (China) vs Toshiomi Kazama (Japan)Flyweight, SeungGuk Choi (Korea) vs Rama Supandhi (Indonesia)Episode 2Bantamweight, MinWoo Kim vs Xiao Long (China)Featherweight, JunYoung Hong (Korea) vs Koyomi Matsushima (Japan)Flyweight, Qiu Lun (China) vs Wallen Del Rosario (Philippines)Lightweight, Ailiya Muratbek (China) vs Pawan Maan Singh (IN)Episode 3Featherweight, JeongYeong Lee (Korea) vs Xie Bin (China)Flyweight, Yuma Horiuchi (Japan) vs Top Kiwram (Thailand)Lightweight, Anshul Jubli (India) vs Sho Patrick Usami (Japan)Bantamweight, Rinya Nakamura (Japan) vs Gugun Gusman (Indonesia)Episode 4Bantamweight, Shohei Nose (Japan) vs Wulijiburen (China)Lightweight, Asikerbai Jinensibieke (China) vs Kyung Pyo Kim (KR)Featherweight, Lu Kai (China) vs Angga Hans (Indonesia)Flyweight, HyunSung Park (Korea) vs Jeremia Siregar (Indonesia) Read more stories on More Sports.