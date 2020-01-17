McGregor vs Cerrone, UFC 246: When and where to watch in India, timing, live streaming details

In the year's first high-octane MMA clash, Irish superstar Conor McGregor makes a return to the Octagon after over a year-long hiatus in an evenly poised bout against American UFC stalwart Donald Cerrone.

The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion McGregor is scheduled to take on the former Lightweight title challenger in a welterweight bout.

McGregor gears up for his return to UFC following a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on 7 October 2018, while "Cowboy" Cerrone will be seeking redemption at the bout following successive defeats to lightweight greats Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

When is the UFC 246 bout between McGregor and Cerrone?

The UFC bout between McGregor and Cerrone will be telecast live on January 19, Sunday, in India.

Where is the bout between McGregor and Donald Cerrone taking place?

The bout between McGregor and Cerrone will be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

What time does the bout between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone start?

UFC 246 will begin at 8:30 am IST (Jan 19). The bout between McGregor and Cerrone is the main event.

Which TV channel will broadcast the bout between McGregor and Cerrone?

Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will telecast the bout.

Where will the bout between McGregor and Cerrone be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live streaming for the bout between McGregor and Cerrone.