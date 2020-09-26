UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa at Fight Island - All you need to know

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will make a return to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for UFC 253 this weekend.

The event features two title fights, and the main event will see middleweight champion Israel Adesanya put his belt along with his perfect 19-0 record on the line against the undefeated Paulo Costa, who has a career record of 13-0.

The co-main event will witness a new era in the light heavyweight division as Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle for the vacant title in a quest to become the next man to reign over the 205-pound ranks.

The feud between Adesanya and Costa has been brewing for quite some time now as both the undefeated MMA stars go against each other in a highly anticipated grudge match carrying all the elements needed to be a 'Fight of the Year' contender.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 253, Adesanya said, “The only people he ever beat that are worthy of anything are two guys that are ranked, Uriah Hall and Yoel Romero. Who else has he beat that’s ranked? I can list you four guys that I have."

Costa added: “His best skill is running away, avoiding the fight. He’s very good in that. I try to ask him why he just stood when he faced Romero. The only thing more disturbing than his hair was his fight against Romero.”

Meanwhile, a new era in the light heavyweight division will begin in the United Arab Emirates as Reyes and Blachowicz battle for the vacant title, which was previously held by Jon Jones.

Ranked at the top of the light heavyweight division, both fighters have proved that they are deserving of the opportunity to contest for the vacant belt. Will the second time be the charm for Reyes to claim the belt this year, or will Blachowicz once again flash his Polish power and earn UFC gold in the process? Only time will tell.

When is UFC Vegas 253: Adesanya vs Costa (according to IST)?

The event will be telecast live on September 27 (September 26 in the United States), Sunday, in India.

Where is UFC 253 taking place?

It is taking place at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What time does the main card begin?

The event's main card will begin at 7:30 am IST (September 27).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC 253 live in India?

You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where will UFC 253 be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live online streaming for the event.