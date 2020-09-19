UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs Woodley - All you need to know

Former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley will take on former interim champion Colby Covington in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 at the Apex in Nevada, United States, on Saturday.

Woodley had last fought Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 1 on May 30 this year. This was the first event at the UFC Apex after the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of several PPVs. Burns had won by unanimous decision back then to claim a title shot against current welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Covington faced off against Usman for the belt at UFC 245 on December 14, 2019, in his previous MMA bout. He lost by technical knockout (TKO) in the fifth round and hasn't fought since.

Woodley is ranked #5 in the division right now, and a win could take him closer to a title shot. He might feature in a possible eliminator next. However, with a loss, he could go further down the ladder, and be forced to fight a lower-ranked opponent next.

On the other hand, Covington, who is the #2 contender, could face either #4 Jorge Masvidal or #3 Leon Edwards next with a victory this weekend. But a loss will put him in a spot of bother as he might swap places with Woodley in the welterweight rankings.

Cerrone vs Price

The co-main event on the night will pit UFC veteran Donald Cerrone against Niko Price in another welterweight encounter. Cerrone is ranked #14 in the lightweight division and he also moves up a weight category at times, while Price is a welterweight who is on the brink of entering the top-15.

In another clash between ranked opponents, Johnny Walker, the #11 contender in the light heavyweight division, will take on #12 Ryan Spann. A win for eighter fighter in this bout will propel them up the ladder in their weight category.

The #15 contender in the women's strawweight division - Mackenzie Dern - will take on Randa Markos in the second fight of the main card, while the high-flying Khamzat Chimaev will face Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight contest.

When is UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs Woodley (according to IST)? The event will be telecast live on September 20 (September 19 in the United States), Sunday, in India.

Where is UFC Vegas 11 taking place? It is taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What time does the main card begin? The event's main card will begin at 5:30 am IST (September 20).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC Vegas 11 live in India? You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 in India.