UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 - All you need to know, where to watch

UFC 261 will feature a bout between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and the No. 4 fighter in the division, Jorge Masvidal, for the second time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's history.

Usman had already successfully defended his title after beating Masvidal via unanimous decision in five rounds at UFC 251 in the United Arab Emirates during July last year. This fight will be their official rematch.

The co-main event on the night will pit the women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili against No. 1 contender Rose Namajunas. Around 15,000 fans will attend UFC 261, during which the MMA promotion will welcome a full capacity crowd for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Another title bout in the main card will see women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko putting her belt on the line against the No. 1-ranked Jessica Andrade. Meanwhile, former middleweight champ Chris Weidman will take on Uriah Hall and Anthony Smith will face Jimmy Crute in a light heavyweight clash, thereby completing the main card.

UFC 261 MAIN CARD:

Weight Class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Welterweight Kamaru Usman (C) Jorge Masvidal Women's Strawweight Zhang Weili (C) Rose Namajunas Women's Flyweight Valentina Shevchenko (C) Jessica Andrade Middleweight Chris Weidman Uriah Hall Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith Jimmy Crute

When is UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 (according to IST)?

The event will be telecast live on April 25 (April 24 in the United States), Sunday, in the Indian subcontinent.

Where is UFC 261 taking place?

It will be taking place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

What time does the event's main card begin?

The event's main card will begin at 7:30 am IST (April 25).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC 261 live in India?

You can watch the bouts live on the Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels in India.

Where will UFC 261 be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live streaming online for the MMA event.