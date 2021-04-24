More Sports More Sports UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 - All you need to know, where to watch Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman will defend his belt against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, while Zhang Weili will face Rose Namajunas in the women's strawweight title fight. Team Sportstar 24 April, 2021 01:59 IST Kamaru Usman (L) had earlier defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 251 in the United Arab Emirates during July 2020. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 24 April, 2021 01:59 IST UFC 261 will feature a bout between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and the No. 4 fighter in the division, Jorge Masvidal, for the second time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's history.Usman had already successfully defended his title after beating Masvidal via unanimous decision in five rounds at UFC 251 in the United Arab Emirates during July last year. This fight will be their official rematch. The co-main event on the night will pit the women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili against No. 1 contender Rose Namajunas. Around 15,000 fans will attend UFC 261, during which the MMA promotion will welcome a full capacity crowd for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic.RELATED | Chris Weidman feels Whittaker deserves Adesanya fight over Vettori Another title bout in the main card will see women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko putting her belt on the line against the No. 1-ranked Jessica Andrade. Meanwhile, former middleweight champ Chris Weidman will take on Uriah Hall and Anthony Smith will face Jimmy Crute in a light heavyweight clash, thereby completing the main card.UFC 261 MAIN CARD:Weight ClassFighter 1Fighter 2WelterweightKamaru Usman (C)Jorge MasvidalWomen's StrawweightZhang Weili (C)Rose NamajunasWomen's FlyweightValentina Shevchenko (C)Jessica AndradeMiddleweightChris WeidmanUriah HallLight HeavyweightAnthony SmithJimmy CruteWhen is UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 (according to IST)?The event will be telecast live on April 25 (April 24 in the United States), Sunday, in the Indian subcontinent.Where is UFC 261 taking place?It will be taking place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. What time does the event's main card begin?The event's main card will begin at 7:30 am IST (April 25).Which TV channel will broadcast UFC 261 live in India?You can watch the bouts live on the Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels in India.Where will UFC 261 be streamed live online?Sony LIV will provide live streaming online for the MMA event. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.