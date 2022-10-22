UFC 280: Oliviera vs Makhachev; Sterling vs Dillashaw: Preview, full fight cards, live streaming info, key stats

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns with a massive card to take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

No. 1 UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira meets No. 4 Islam Makhachev for the vacant world championship, while UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling squares off with No. 2 ranked contender TJ Dillashaw.

Charles Oliviera vs Islam Makhachev (lightweight) details Charles Oliviera: Record: 33-8-0 Height: 178cm Weight: 70.3 kg Reach: 188cm Last five results: W-W-W-W-W 9 wins by KO, 21 wins by submission Debut: 2008 Ranked No.1 in UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev Record: 22-1-0 Height: 178cm Weight: 70kg Reach: 179cm Last five results: W-W-W-W-W 4 wins by knockout; 10 wins by submission Debut: 2011 Ranked No.4 in UFC lightweight

Charles Oliviera - Key stats

Most submissions in UFC history - 16

Most finishes in UFC history - 19

Holds wins over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev - Key stats

10 fight win streak

Eight first round finishes

Holds wins over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, and Drew Dober

Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw details Aljamain Sterling: Record: 21-3-0 Height: 170 cm Weight: 61kg Reach: 180cm Debut: 2010 Last 5 results: W-W-W-W-W Defending Bantamweight champion 4 wins by KO; 10 wins by submission TJ Dillashaw: Record: 18-4-0 Height: 168cm Weight: 61kg Reach: 170cm Debut: 2010 Last 5 results: W-L-W-W-W Ranked No.2 in UFC bantamweight 8 wins by KO; 3 wins by submission

Full schedule:

⦿ Lightweight bout: Charles Oliviera vs Islam Makhchev

Bantamweight bout (Title): Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw ⦿ Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot ⦿ Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

The matches will start at 11.30pm IST and will be telecast live SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.