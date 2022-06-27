More Sports More Sports UFC Fight Night recap: Gamrot downs Tsarukyan in nail-biting main event clash 12th-ranked Mateusz Gamrot defeated 11th-ranked Arman Tsarukyan in a thrilling five-round lightweight main-event clash on Sunday. Team Sportstar 27 June, 2022 20:34 IST Gamrot beat Tsarukyan by unanimous decision (48–47, 48–47, 48–47) during UFC Vegas 59 on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 27 June, 2022 20:34 IST Lightweight finishers Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot delivered an incredible, fast-paced fight during the UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Tsaukyan main event in Las Vegas on Sunday. A rapid-fire first round of scrambles on the canvas led to a display of striking in the second. The remainder of five rounds witnessed an out-and-out barrage, with shine coming from Tsarukyan's kicks and Gamrot's takedowns.All three judges gave their scores to the 12th-ranked Gamrot over the 11th-ranked Tsarukyan. Gamrot, who edged out his younger opponent, said: "This was a really tough fight, Arman is a high level guy. Never doubt me. I am ready for any guy in the division. Now I want to fight Justin Gaethje because he is the most brutal guy in the division." View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc) Tsarukyan was the favourite for the clash, given his scorching form since a loss on debut. "I changed my training regime (since the debut loss). I started training with a more professional approach and the fight was on short notice. But now I am nearing on the top 10 and I know I can beat anyone," Tsaukyan had told Sportstar ahead of his clash with Gamrot. While the result went (48–47, 48–47, 48–47) unanimously in favour of Gamrot, Tsarukyan expressed his statement on social media, stating, "I didn’t lose this fight, only upwards from here," on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arman Tsarukyan (@arm_011) UFC action returns on July 3 with a middleweight championship bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier headlining UFC 276 event in Nevada on Sunday.Watch UFC 276 – Adesanya vs Cannonier – LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English) channels at 7:30 am IST on 3rd July 2022. OFFICIAL RESULTSFight of the Night:Mateusz Gamrot versus Arman TsarukyanPerformances of the Night:Shavkat RakhmonovJosh ParisianThiago MoisesMAIN EVENTMateusz Gamrot defeats Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)CO-MAIN EVENTShavkat Rakhmonov defeats Neil Magny via submission (guillotine) at 4:58 of round twoMAIN CARDJosh Parisian defeats Alan Baudot via TKO (strikes) at 3:04 of round twoUmar Nurmagomedov defeats Nate Maness via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)Thiago Moises defeats Christos Giagos via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:05 of round oneChris Curtis defeats Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)PRELIMSCarlos Ulberg defeats Tafon Nchukwi via TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of the first roundShayilan Nuerdanbieke defeats TJ Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Sergey Morozov defeats Raulian Paiva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Cody Durden defeats JP Buys via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of the first roundMario Bautista defeats Brian Kelleher via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:27 of the first roundVanessa Demopoulos defeats Jinh Yu Frey via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :