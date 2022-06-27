More Sports

UFC Fight Night recap: Gamrot downs Tsarukyan in nail-biting main event clash

12th-ranked Mateusz Gamrot defeated 11th-ranked Arman Tsarukyan in a thrilling five-round lightweight main-event clash on Sunday.

27 June, 2022 20:34 IST

Gamrot beat Tsarukyan by unanimous decision (48–47, 48–47, 48–47) during UFC Vegas 59 on Sunday.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Lightweight finishers Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot delivered an incredible, fast-paced fight during the UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Tsaukyan main event in Las Vegas on Sunday.

A rapid-fire first round of scrambles on the canvas led to a display of striking in the second. The remainder of five rounds witnessed an out-and-out barrage, with shine coming from Tsarukyan's kicks and Gamrot's takedowns.

All three judges gave their scores to the 12th-ranked Gamrot over the 11th-ranked Tsarukyan. Gamrot, who edged out his younger opponent, said: "This was a really tough fight, Arman is a high level guy. Never doubt me. I am ready for any guy in the division. Now I want to fight Justin Gaethje because he is the most brutal guy in the division."

 

Tsarukyan was the favourite for the clash, given his scorching form since a loss on debut. "I changed my training regime (since the debut loss). I started training with a more professional approach and the fight was on short notice. But now I am nearing on the top 10 and I know I can beat anyone," Tsaukyan had told Sportstar ahead of his clash with Gamrot.

While the result went  (48–47, 48–47, 48–47) unanimously in favour of Gamrot, Tsarukyan expressed his statement on social media, stating, "I didn’t lose this fight, only upwards from here," on Instagram.

UFC action returns on July 3 with a middleweight championship bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier headlining UFC 276 event in Nevada on Sunday.

Watch UFC 276 – Adesanya vs Cannonier – LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English) channels at 7:30 am IST on 3rd July 2022.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Fight of the Night:

  • Mateusz Gamrot versus Arman Tsarukyan

Performances of the Night:

  • Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Josh Parisian
  • Thiago Moises

MAIN EVENT

  • Mateusz Gamrot defeats Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

CO-MAIN EVENT

  • Shavkat Rakhmonov defeats Neil Magny via submission (guillotine) at 4:58 of round two

MAIN CARD

  • Josh Parisian defeats Alan Baudot via TKO (strikes) at 3:04 of round two
  • Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Nate Maness via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)
  • Thiago Moises defeats Christos Giagos via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:05 of round one
  • Chris Curtis defeats Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

PRELIMS

  • Carlos Ulberg defeats Tafon Nchukwi via TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of the first round
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke defeats TJ Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Sergey Morozov defeats Raulian Paiva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Cody Durden defeats JP Buys via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of the first round
  • Mario Bautista defeats Brian Kelleher via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:27 of the first round
  • Vanessa Demopoulos defeats Jinh Yu Frey via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

