UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs Lewis - All you need to know, where to watch

UFC Vegas 19 aka Fight Night 185 will feature a heavyweight contenders' bout between the No. 2 fighter in the division, Curtis Blaydes, and No. 4 Derrick Lewis. With both fighters on winning streaks, and 29 knockout victories between them, this promises to be an exciting contest.

And moreover, the winner of this main event bout might be next in line to face the UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who himself will face No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 next month. Former light heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones is also in contention for the next title shot.

RELATED | UFC 257: Felder excited to call Poirier vs McGregor 2, find possible Khabib challenger

UFC VEGAS 19 MAIN CARD:

Weight Class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis Women's Bantamweight Ketlen Vieira Yana Kunitskaya Featherweight Charles Rosa Darrick Minner Heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik Chris Daukaus Middleweight Phil Hawes Nassourdine Imavov Heavyweight Andrei Arlovski Tom Aspinall

WHAT DID THE MAIN EVENT FIGHTERS SAY:

Derrick Lewis - "I'm pretty sure Blaydes is not the toughest wrestler I'm going up against. There's another guy that is better than him. His striking is decent for MMA. No, I'm not going to take anything from him. We all have a puncher's chance in the heavyweight division."

Curtis Blaydes - "I don’t care if you want me to risk my win bonus, to stand and bang with a guy who has terrible wrestling. Unless you defend every takedown attempt, I’m not going to stop trying to wrestle you. You have to deter me, and I don’t think Derrick is going to deter me."

Lewis on title shot - "Stipe's been champion for so long and the only reason is because he hasn't been active. Lots of guys want to fight, we want to keep this thing rotating. Hopefully, everything changes and we can get a title defence again this year. I feel Ngannou will take the title at UFC 260. I'm happy if Jones is going to get the next shot. He deserves it. He ran through the 205-pound division and he wants some exciting competition."

Blaydes on title shot - "I think Stipe is the GOAT of the heavyweight division. He had to beat Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem and Daniel Cormier twice. I feel he'll beat Ngannou again. I also agree that Stipe would beat Jones but that would be a great fight. Jones would definitely make Stipe earn it to get past that long reach. Me versus Stipe is also a great fight because I’m still going to wrestle him."

No. 2-ranked Curtis Blaydes (in pic) will take on No. 4 contender Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight encounter at UFC Fight Night 185 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States (File Photo). - Getty Images

When is UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs Lewis (according to IST)?

The event will be telecast live on February 21 (February 20 in the United States), Sunday, in India.

Where is UFC Vegas 19 taking place?

It will be taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What time does the main card begin?

The event's main card will begin at 6:30 am IST (February 21).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC Vegas 19 live in India?

You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India.

Where will UFC Vegas 19 be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live streaming online for the event.