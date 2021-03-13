UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs Muhammad - All you need to know, where to watch

UFC Vegas 21 aka Fight Night 187 will feature a welterweight contenders' bout between the No. 3 fighter in the division, Leon Edwards, and No. 13 Belal Muhammad. With both the fighters on good winning streaks, this main event promises to be an exciting contest.

And moreover, the winner of this encounter might be next in line for a title eliminator contest to determine one of the next challengers for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who had defeated No. 1-ranked Gilbert Burns in round three at UFC 258 last month.

UFC VEGAS 21 MAIN CARD:

Weight Class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Welterweight Leon Edwards Belal Muhammad Light Heavyweight Misha Cirkunov Ryan Spann Featherweight Dan Ige Gavin Tucker Bantamweight Jonathan Martinez Davey Grant Flyweight Matheus Nicolau Manel Kape Middleweight Eryk Anders Darren Stewart

WHAT DID THE MAIN EVENT FIGHTERS SAY:

Leon Edwards - "You are going to see a new, improved Leon. I’m going to take it all out on Belal’s head. The last year and a half is all coming down on his head. It’s going to be an entertaining fight. After going out and beating him, I’ll look towards a title shot. All the other guys don’t want to compete. It seems like the only guys who want to fight are me and probably Usman, everyone else is making excuses and demanding stuff they don't deserve. I’m the only one that’s offering to fight guys outside the top-five. I’m the only guy that’s taking this kind of risk and it will pay off. I believe I’m the best in the world and I’ll prove that."

Belal Muhammad - "He is top three, you know. They offered him a title fight before Burns. He lost it so that's what I am looking at. I don’t have to go through 13 other guys to get to No. 3. I can just go straight to No. 3, win this fight, and get a title fight. Now, it is about being smarter and not overdoing it. This is a guy that won eight of his last nine MMA fights. In the old UFC days, this is the fricking main event."

When is UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs Muhammad (according to IST)?

The event will be telecast live on March 14 (March 13 in the United States), Sunday, in the Indian subcontinent.

Where is UFC Vegas 21 taking place?

It will be taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What time does the main card begin?

The event's main card will begin at 6:30 am IST (March 14).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC Vegas 21 live in India?

You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India.

Where will UFC Vegas 21 be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live streaming online for the event.