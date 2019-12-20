More Sports More Sports Ukrainian weightlifter stripped of 2012 Olympic gold for doping The 33-year-old, who triumphed in the 105kg division, was disqualified after a reanalysis of his urine sample revealed a positive test for testosterone. PTI Lausanne 20 December, 2019 10:07 IST Oleksiy Torokhtiy of Ukraine poses after winning gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES PTI Lausanne 20 December, 2019 10:07 IST Ukraine weightlifter Oleksiy Torokhtiy was stripped of his 2012 Olympic gold medal for doping, the International Olympic Committee announced.The 33-year-old, who triumphed in the 105kg division, was disqualified after a reanalysis of his urine sample revealed a positive test for testosterone.Torokhtiy has been banned for two years with his results between August 4, 2012, and August 3, 2015, annulled.At 2012 event, Iran’s Navab Nasirshelal had taken silver with Poland’s Bartlomiej Bonk winning bronze. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.