Ultimate Kho Kho: Gujarat Giants beats Chennai Quick Guns to lift title

Odisha Juggernauts secured third place by defeating Telugu Yoddhas 32-24.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 22:14 IST , Cuttack - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Giants players celebrate after winning the title.
Gujarat Giants players celebrate after winning the title. | Photo Credit: UKK
infoIcon

Gujarat Giants players celebrate after winning the title. | Photo Credit: UKK

Gujarat Giants became champion of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 with a 31-26 victory over Chennai Quick Guns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday.

Despite battling bouts of inconsistency during the league phase, Gujarat Giants was superb on the day as it closed off the contest in the first innings itself. Chennai Quick Guns, which was the favourite coming into the match, will rue its failure to get going from the onset. That meant that a superb comeback in the final turn was not enough.

Gujarat Giants took home a purse of Rs 1 crore, while Chennai Quick Guns received Rs 50 lakhs. Odisha Juggernauts, which finished third by defeating Telugu Yoddhas earlier, received Rs 30 lakhs. Sanket Kadam was adjudged the best attacker of the match, while Vijay Shinde won the best defender of the match award. Suyash Gargate won the Ultimate Kho of the Match award.

Gujarat Giants made a superb start to the match, sending back Chennai Quick Guns’ prime batch of Ramji Kashyap, Madan and Vijay Shinde in no time. It embraced the strategy of targeting Ramji early, and that proved to be a masterstroke as the latter failed to last a minute. Madan also went back relatively early. While Shinde held on for longer, he was unable to secure a dream run point for his team. Chennai Quick Guns’ second batch did manage a dream run point, but with the score at 14-1, it was Gujarat Giants which held the advantage going into Turn 2.

ALSO READ: Vijayveer Sidhu secures India’s 17th Paris 2024 Olympic quota in shooting

It then consolidated that advantage with a superb defensive display. The first Gujarat Giants defensive batch of Suyash Gargate, Shubham Thorat and Deepak Madhav delivered five dream run points, lasting five minutes and six seconds on the mat. With only three members of the next batch staying unconquered, Gujarat Giants held a huge 12-point lead going into the second innings.

Chennai Quick Guns managed to secure three bonus points in Turn 3, but it was too little too late. With a 19-point deficit to make up in the final turn, they needed a miracle.

That miracle almost came. Chennai Quick Guns made a terrific start to Turn 4, sending back the first Gujarat Giants batch in just a minute and 17 seconds. The next batch too, was dispatched fast, giving the Chennai Quick Guns a glimmer of hope. But Sanket Kadam stayed unbeaten and secured the trophy for his team.

Earlier, Odisha Juggernauts secured third place by defeating Telugu Yoddhas 32-24. It was Telugu Yoddhas which held a slender 14-13 advantage at the end of the first innings. But a good Turn 3 by Odisha Juggernauts, which saw them earn 3 defensive bonus points followed by a superb show by their attackers in the final turn, saw them finish the match on top

Related Topics

Ultimate Kho Kho

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
