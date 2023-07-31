MagazineBuy Print

1565081105.jpg

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

The teen, a member of the US national team, was on his bike when it was struck from behind on Saturday near his home in Boulder, Colorado.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 23:15 IST , WASHINGTON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
White won at the 2021 US junior cyclocross nationals and competed with the US team for a full European cyclocross season.
White won at the 2021 US junior cyclocross nationals and competed with the US team for a full European cyclocross season. | Photo Credit: USA CYCLING
infoIcon

White won at the 2021 US junior cyclocross nationals and competed with the US team for a full European cyclocross season. | Photo Credit: USA CYCLING

Magnus White, a 17-year-old American cyclist set to compete in August’s World Championships in Scotland, has died after being struck by a vehicle while training, USA Cycling announced.

The teen, a member of the US national team, was on his bike when it was struck from behind on Saturday near his home in Boulder, Colorado.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident,” USA Cycling said in a Sunday statement.

“Magnus White was struck by a car on a bike ride in his home of Boulder, Colorado. White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross Country World Championships on August 10, 2023.”

White won at the 2021 US junior cyclocross nationals and competed with the US team for a full European cyclocross season, competing at the 2022 and 2023 cyclocross world championships.

“He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” USA Cycling said.

