Esports: Valorant Conquerors Championship set to open registrations from January 6

Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 is set to take place online with registrations opening from January 6, 2022.

The tournament will qualify South Asian teams for the Split 1 Asia Pacific (APAC) Challenger Playoffs in the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) 2022, scheduled in April next year.

VALORANT is a competitive 5v5 character-based tactical shooter with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for thousands of hours of play.

NODWIN Gaming, South-Asia’s leading esports company, will organize the event along with Riot Games, the developers of the game and one of the leading companies of game development in the world.

“We’ve seen a huge interest build up among South Asian players for our VCC property since its launch, as it gives all Valorant players an opportunity to compete and leave their mark at an international level. This is the second year we are working with Riot on the VCC and together we aim to elevate the level of the competition this year.” said Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming.”

One of the major events for South-Asian Valorant esports players and teams, VCC was launched in June this year and witnessed several fan-idol moments and nail-biting finishes.

The tournament was spread across 22 days and reached a peak concurrent viewership of 60K, a record for a regional matchup in Valorant. The grand finale saw Velocity Gaming and Global Esports compete and post the win Global Esports secured a spot at the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Registration Link: https://vcc.nodwingaming.com/