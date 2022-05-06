More Sports More Sports Van der Poel wins Giro d'Italia opening stage Mathieu van der Poel wins the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia a 195km run from Budapest to the hilltop citadel at Visegard. AFP Visegrád 06 May, 2022 21:18 IST Mathieu Van Der Poel. - REUTERS AFP Visegrád 06 May, 2022 21:18 IST Mathieu van der Poel won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, a 195km run from Budapest to the hilltop citadel at Visegard.Dutch rider Van der Poel edged Eritrean Biniam Girmay to the finish line atop a 5km climb as Australian Caleb Ewan fell heavily when making his burst for the line.More to follow... Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :