Van der Poel wins Giro d'Italia opening stage

AFP
Visegrád 06 May, 2022 21:18 IST

Mathieu Van Der Poel.   -  REUTERS

Mathieu van der Poel won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, a 195km run from Budapest to the hilltop citadel at Visegard.

Dutch rider Van der Poel edged Eritrean Biniam Girmay to the finish line atop a 5km climb as Australian Caleb Ewan fell heavily when making his burst for the line.

More to follow...

