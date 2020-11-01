Weekly Digest (Oct 26-Nov 1): From IPL playoff race to ISL 2020-21 schedule

The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed one of the closest playoff races in the history of the tournament. Only one team had qualified for the final-four stage after the last double-header of the edition.

Meanwhile, the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) schedule was released on Friday, with the tournament set to begin on November 20. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Goa will host the entire competition across three venues.

Here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (October 26 to November 1) that passed:

CRICKET

Western Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has been named in Australia’s squad for the limited-overs series against India after producing some sparkling form in the domestic Sheffield Shield. ( SQUAD )

West Indies has begun a two-week quarantine in Christchurch after clearing the first health test on arrival in New Zealand ahead of its T20I and Test series, starting November 27. ( REPORT )

Rohit Sharma’s medical report stated that “he could be in danger of injuring himself again,” India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed. ( REPORT )

Aleem Dar on Sunday broke the record for the most One-Day Internationals as umpire when he stood in the second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. This is the 210th ODI of his career. ( REPORT )

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was excluded from all three squads selected to tour Australia due to an injury he picked up in the 2020 IPL. - FILE PHOTO/ AP

Test batsman Marcus Harris and rising star Will Pucovski have combined to record the biggest batting partnership in the history of Australia's Sheffield Shield domestic first class competition. The pair put on 486 in an opening stand for Victoria against South Australia, breaking the 30-year-old record set by brothers Steve and Mark Waugh. ( REPORT )

Former CEO Haroon Lorgat was on Friday named in a nine-member interim board to run crisis-ridden Cricket South Africa. ( REPORT )

Bangladesh’s cricket establishment is waiting eagerly to welcome Shakib Al Hasan with open arms as he completes his one-year anti-corruption rule violation ban on Thursday. ( REPORT )

Shantha Rangaswamy, the first India women’s team Test captain and a recipient of Arjuna Award, will be conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019 by the Karnataka state government on November 2. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a blow ahead of its Indian Super League campaign as its striker Jobby Justin was ruled out for the entire season following a ligament injury. ( REPORT )

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from COVID-19 after having tested positive for the second time. ( REPORT )

The seventh edition of Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off on November 20 with Kerala Blasters squaring off against ATK-Mohun Bagan FC in the opening match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. ( FULL SCHEDULE )

Professional sporting events are set to go ahead in France despite the government announcing a lockdown of public spaces due to increasing coronavirus cases. ( REPORT )

Marcus Rashford scored a quickfire hat-trick as Manchester United overwhelms RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford. ( REPORT )

Barcelona named Carles Tusquets as its acting president on Wednesday, a day after Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned in order to avoid facing a vote of no confidence. ( REPORT )

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, football's governing body said. ( REPORT )

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could be out of action for two to four weeks due to a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola said. ( REPORT )

I-League side Chennai City FC has parted ways with its head coach Akbar Nawas, the club announced. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

The ATP Finals, the flagship event on the men's tennis Tour, will continue preparations to be held without spectators in London this month, organisers said, following the announcement of a month-long lockdown in England starting next week. (REPORT)

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next week's Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open. (REPORT)

Tennis superstars Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem have both withdrawn from the 2020 Paris Masters. - Getty Images

Rutuja Bhosale returned to the professional circuit in style as she won a singles title by beating Anna Siskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (REPORT)

Top-10 tennis player Kiki Bertens will miss the start of next season, including the Australian Open after having surgery on her left Achilles tendon. (REPORT)

Twenty-three-year-old German tennis star Alexander Zverev denied accusations of domestic abuse against him on Friday, saying they were "simply not true." (REPORT)

BADMINTON

Defending champion Lakshya Sen was forced to pull out of the SaarLorLux Open in Germany after his coach DK Sen tested positive for COVID-19. ( REPORT )

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to bear the hotel and food expenses of shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey who are forced to undergo a period of quarantine after teammate Lakshya Sen’s father tested positive ahead of the Saarlorlux Open, at Saarbrucken, in Germany. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 93rd career win at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his Mercedes team clinched an unprecedented seventh successive Formula One constructors' title with four races to spare. (REPORT)

Renault and Ferrari have expressed their opposition to a freeze of Formula One's engine regulations from 2022 that would enable Red Bull to take on Honda's power unit once the Japanese manufacturer bows out. (REPORT)

Formula One's most experienced driver Kimi Raikkonen and Italian Antonio Giovinazzi will race on for Alfa Romeo next season, the Swiss-based team said on Friday. (REPORT)

Williams confirmed that Britain's George Russell and Canadian Nicholas Latifi will continue to race for the team next year, ending speculation linking the Formula One team to Mexican Sergio Perez. (REPORT)

Italian Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly will continue to race for AlphaTauri in 2021, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team confirmed on Wednesday. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Adille Sumariwalla’s election unopposed as the AFI president for a third term was ratified on Day 1 of the federation’s AGM, as were all the other posts in the Executive Council. ( Report )

Russia’s flagbearer Alexander Zubkov at the 2014 Sochi Olympics opening ceremony lost his appeal against being banned for doping in a state-backed program to win a gold medal. ( Report )

World 100-metre champion Christian Coleman will miss next year's Tokyo Olympics after being banned for two years for breaching whereabouts rules. ( Report )

Christian Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended by the AIU in June. - GETTY IMAGES

TABLE TENNIS

The national table tennis camp began at Sonepat this week after a seven-month layoff forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring 11 players, the 42-day camp is aimed at the Olympic qualification next year. ( REPORT )

The Table Tennis Federation of India has prepared the roadmap to host the National Championships at all levels in the next few months. Given the logistical challenges in the prevailing circumstances, Sonepat and Indore are likely to host all five Nationals - cadet, sub-junior, junior, youth and seniors. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Amit Panghal (52kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) struck gold in their first competition after a coronavirus-forced break, claiming the top honours at the Alexis Vastine International Boxing Tournament in Nantes, France. ( REPORT )

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr got permission from California’s athletic commission to return to the boxing ring next month because their fight would be strictly an exhibition of their once-unparalleled skills. ( REPORT )