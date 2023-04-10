Will Zalatoris out for 2023 season after back surgery

More Sports

Zalatoris, 26, announced the news via social media on Monday on the heels of withdrawing before Thursday’s opening round at the Masters due to a nagging back injury.

Reuters
10 April, 2023 22:11 IST
FILE PHOTO: Will Zalatoris of the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Will Zalatoris of the United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Will Zalatoris will miss the rest of the PGA Tour season following back surgery.

“After careful consideration and seeking multiple medical opinions, I underwent a successful microdiscetomy on Saturday,” Zalatoris posted on Instagram. “As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of this season, I am happy that I am already seeing the benefits of the procedure.

“Playing and living in pain is not fun. I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall.”

Currently ranked No. 8 in the world, Zalatoris finished second at the 2021 Masters and at the 2022 U.S. Open and 2022 PGA Championship (tied). He was the 2020-21 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and won his first title at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

