Japan’s northern city of Sapporo has abandoned its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and will consider hosting the Games in 2034 or later, its mayor said on Wednesday, in the fallout of bribery and bid-rigging scandals linked to the 2020 Tokyo Games.
RELATED | Olympic committee gives Salt Lake City official go-ahead as bidder for future Winter Games
The mayor, Katsuhiro Akimoto made the announcement at a press conference alongside Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC).
Venues vying to hold the 2030 Games include Salt Lake City in the United States, Sweden, Switzerland and France.
Sapporo and the JOC had suspended active promotion of the city’s bid amid a widening corruption scandal over the Tokyo Games.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Gurbaz, Zadran start strongly for AFG vs IND
- Winter Olympics: Sapporo gives up 2030 bid, says it will consider hosting later Games
- Satwik: We will be the most studied players now after the Asian Games gold
- Kerala Blasters defender Aiban Dohling ruled out of ISL 2023/24 season
- India begins men’s ICC World Cup 2023 with win over Australia, Gavaskar says ‘well begun is half done’
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE