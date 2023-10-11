MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India announces 20-member Indian team for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 20-member Indian women's hockey team that will be travelling for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 set to take place from 27th October to 5th November.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 11:41 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Savita Punia will be the captain of the women’s team taking part in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
Savita Punia will be the captain of the women’s team taking part in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Savita Punia will be the captain of the women’s team taking part in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 20-member Indian women’s hockey team that will be travelling for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 set to take place from 27th October to 5th November.

India, which recently claimed the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023, will be competing in the tournament alongside Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Asian Games 2023: Indians who won quotas for Paris Olympics

Savita Punia will be leading the Indian team in the tournament with Deep Grace Ekka as her deputy.

India will open their campaign in the tournament against Thailand on 27th October 2023, and then follow it up with a match against Malaysia on 28th October 2023. India will take on China in their third game on 30th October 2023, and then compete against Japan on 31st October 2023. India will play their final pool game against Korea on 2nd November.

The semifinals and Final of the tournament will be played on 4th November 2023, and 5th November 2023, respectively. 

Sharmila Devi and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke will also travel with the squad as the backup options.

Speaking on the upcoming competition, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “It is an important tournament for us to continue our momentum and our steady improvement as a team. While we performed well at the Asian Games to claim the bronze medal, the upcoming tournament will give us a chance to further improve our standings against our Asian challengers. We will get a chance to put our learnings from Hangzhou into action and test ourselves once again. With the tournament happening in Ranchi, Jharkhand, we are eager to perform our best in front of home fans, and showcase our growth as a team.”

INDIAN SQUAD-
GOALKEEPERS
Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam
DEFENDERS
Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (Vice-Captain)
MIDFIELDERS
Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Monika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur
FORWARDS
Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya
REPLACEMENT PLAYERS
Sharmila Devi , Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

