Podcasts Podcast Listen: IPL podcast - CSK out, India's squad to Australia and playoff fight heading down to the wire In E07 of Matchpoint Paradox IPL Special, our correspondents discuss the biggest talking points and, in some cases, controversies from IPL action so far. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 05 November, 2020 20:19 IST Rohit Sharma is back in action for Mumbai Indians but has not been named in any of the squads for the Australian tour later this year owing to fitness concerns. - IPLT20 Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 05 November, 2020 20:19 IST In E07 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the IPL talents who have made it to the Indian contingent tht travels to Australia later this year, the controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma's exclusion and the IPL playoffs.