Listen: IPL podcast - CSK out, India's squad to Australia and playoff fight heading down to the wire

In E07 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the IPL talents who have made it to the Indian contingent tht travels to Australia later this year, the controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma's exclusion and the IPL playoffs.





RELATED CONTENT:

Follow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time.



Follow our reviews, statistical analysis and other coverage of IPL 2020 in UAE here.

Send in your opinions and feedback to sportstar@thehindu.co.in or find us on social media at @sportstarweb.



Make sure to subscribe to the podcast on the platforms you use. Also subscribe to Sportstar for our exclusive coverage of the Indian Premier League.