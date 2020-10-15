PODCAST: Morality of Mankading, big runs and early favourites

Listen in to E04 of Matchpoint Paradox IPL Special, where Vijay Lokapally, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Shayan Acharya discuss the action from the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

From whether Ashwin should have Mankaded Aaron Finch to which teams are emerging as the early favourites, our trio discuss it all. Listen in.

