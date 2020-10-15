Podcasts Podcast PODCAST: Morality of Mankading, big runs and early favourites In E04 of Matchpoint Paradox IPL Special, our correspondents discuss the biggest talking points and, in some cases, controversies from IPL action so far. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 15 October, 2020 20:21 IST Tune in to our detailed analysis of the Indian Premier League in our analysis special podcast - Matchpoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 15 October, 2020 20:21 IST Listen in to E04 of Matchpoint Paradox IPL Special, where Vijay Lokapally, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Shayan Acharya discuss the action from the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. From whether Ashwin should have Mankaded Aaron Finch to which teams are emerging as the early favourites, our trio discuss it all. Listen in. RELATED CONTENT: Follow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time. Follow our reviews, statistical analysis and other coverage of IPL 2020 in UAE here. Have an opinion on the IPL? Find us on social media at @sportstarweb and tell us what you think of the episode and any of the topics discussed in it. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast on the platforms you use. Also subscribe to Sportstar for our exclusive coverage of the Indian Premier League. Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know