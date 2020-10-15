Podcast

PODCAST: Morality of Mankading, big runs and early favourites

In E04 of Matchpoint Paradox IPL Special, our correspondents discuss the biggest talking points and, in some cases, controversies from IPL action so far.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
15 October, 2020 20:21 IST

Tune in to our detailed analysis of the Indian Premier League in our analysis special podcast - Matchpoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
15 October, 2020 20:21 IST

Listen in to E04 of Matchpoint Paradox IPL Special, where Vijay Lokapally, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Shayan Acharya discuss the action from the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

From whether Ashwin should have Mankaded Aaron Finch to which teams are emerging as the early favourites, our trio discuss it all. Listen in.

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Follow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time.

Follow our reviews, statistical analysis and other coverage of IPL 2020 in UAE here.

Have an opinion on the IPL? Find us on social media at @sportstarweb and tell us what you think of the episode and any of the topics discussed in it.

Make sure to subscribe to the podcast on the platforms you use. Also subscribe to Sportstar for our exclusive coverage of the Indian Premier League.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know
 Related