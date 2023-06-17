Podcast: Leander Paes turns 50 - The man who showed the world Indians can be world-beaters

Published : Jun 17, 2023 09:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

In his tennis career spanning over three decades, Leander Paes has inspired many a generation. From being the country’s only Olympic medallist in tennis to clinching 18 Grand Slam titles - Paes has achieved unparalleled success in Indian tennis.

As he turns 50 on Saturday, Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like.