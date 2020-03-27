Quiz: IPL over the years

Quiz

Today's quiz takes you through the previous editions of the Indian Premier League. How well can you crack the trivia?

27 March, 2020 08:35 IST
This year IPL has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

1.The auction to pick the owners for the various city franchises was held in January 2008. Which city franchise attracted the highest bid at a price of $111.9 million?
2.As you must be aware, Pakistani cricketers were part of the 2008 IPL. Who among the following was not part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in the 2008 IPL season?
3.The first ever super over in IPL history took place when Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders faced off in 2009. Which bowler delivered the super over for the Royals?
4.Andrew Flintoff was a big-money buy for Chennai Super Kings at the 2009 IPL auction. He ended up having a largely forgettable stint though. Which of the following Mumbai Indians batsmen carted him around hitting three sixes in one over during a league game at Cape Town?
5.On the lines of the famous Goodyear blimp, an Indian company became the blimp sponsor of the IPL in 2010. Which company?
6.In an unusual move, Mumbai Indians promoted which batsman to the No. 4 spot in its unsuccessful chase against Chennai Super Kings in the final of the 2010 IPL?
7.Chris Gayle had a fantastic IPL 2011 scoring 608 runs in 12 innings at an average of 67.55 and a strike rate of 183.13. He was not even a part of the original Royal Challengers Bangalore squad and came in as a replacement for an injured player midway. Who did Gayle replace?
8.In a low-scoring game at the 2011 IPL, Deccan Chargers defended a small total of 129 by bowling out Kochi Tuskers Kerala for 74. Who led the charge for the Hyderabad-based team by taking 5/12?