Quiz Quiz: IPL over the years Today's quiz takes you through the previous editions of the Indian Premier League. How well can you crack the trivia? Ramesh Natarajan 27 March, 2020 08:35 IST This year's IPL has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. - SPORTZPICS Ramesh Natarajan 27 March, 2020 08:35 IST 1.The auction to pick the owners for the various city franchises was held in January 2008. Which city franchise attracted the highest bid at a price of $111.9 million? Kolkata The Mumbai franchise just shaded the Bangalore franchise, which was sold at $111.6 million. Mumbai The Mumbai franchise just shaded the Bangalore franchise, which was sold at $111.6 million. Bengaluru The Mumbai franchise just shaded the Bangalore franchise, which was sold at $111.6 million. 2.As you must be aware, Pakistani cricketers were part of the 2008 IPL. Who among the following was not part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in the 2008 IPL season? Younis Khan Misbah-ul-Haq played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 and had a largely forgettable season. Kamran Akmal Misbah-ul-Haq played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 and had a largely forgettable season. Misbah-ul-Haq Misbah-ul-Haq played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 and had a largely forgettable season. 3.The first ever super over in IPL history took place when Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders faced off in 2009. Which bowler delivered the super over for the Royals? Shane Watson The little-known Kamran Khan who was picked by Shane Warne from obscurity delivered the super over. Rajasthan Royals went on to win the match due to Yusuf Pathan’s heroics. Kamran Khan The little-known Kamran Khan who was picked by Shane Warne from obscurity delivered the super over. Rajasthan Royals went on to win the match due to Yusuf Pathan’s heroics. Siddharth Trivedi The little-known Kamran Khan who was picked by Shane Warne from obscurity delivered the super over. Rajasthan Royals went on to win the match due to Yusuf Pathan’s heroics. 4.Andrew Flintoff was a big-money buy for Chennai Super Kings at the 2009 IPL auction. He ended up having a largely forgettable stint though. Which of the following Mumbai Indians batsmen carted him around hitting three sixes in one over during a league game at Cape Town? Abhishek Nayar Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar scored an entertaining 35 off 14 balls, playing a crucial role in his team’s win over Chennai. Sanath Jayasuriya Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar scored an entertaining 35 off 14 balls, playing a crucial role in his team’s win over Chennai. Saurabh Tiwary Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar scored an entertaining 35 off 14 balls, playing a crucial role in his team’s win over Chennai. 5.On the lines of the famous Goodyear blimp, an Indian company became the blimp sponsor of the IPL in 2010. Which company? MRF The blimp was 19m long, contained up to 400 cu. M of pure helium, and could be raised to a maximum height of 1,000ft. Coca Cola The blimp was 19m long, contained up to 400 cu. M of pure helium, and could be raised to a maximum height of 1,000ft. Ceat The blimp was 19m long, contained up to 400 cu. M of pure helium, and could be raised to a maximum height of 1,000ft. 6.In an unusual move, Mumbai Indians promoted which batsman to the No. 4 spot in its unsuccessful chase against Chennai Super Kings in the final of the 2010 IPL? Dilhara Fernando Harbhajan Singh scored just one run off two balls and was dismissed by Suresh Raina. Kieron Pollard walked in at No. 8 and scored 27 off 12 balls, but that went in vain. Zaheer Khan Harbhajan Singh scored just one run off two balls and was dismissed by Suresh Raina. Kieron Pollard walked in at No. 8 and scored 27 off 12 balls, but that went in vain. Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan Singh scored just one run off two balls and was dismissed by Suresh Raina. Kieron Pollard walked in at No. 8 and scored 27 off 12 balls, but that went in vain. 7.Chris Gayle had a fantastic IPL 2011 scoring 608 runs in 12 innings at an average of 67.55 and a strike rate of 183.13. He was not even a part of the original Royal Challengers Bangalore squad and came in as a replacement for an injured player midway. Who did Gayle replace? Chris Morris Chris Gayle went on to win the orange cap as the highest run scorer in the 2011 season. He also won the orange cap in the 2012 IPL! Dirk Nannes Chris Gayle went on to win the orange cap as the highest run scorer in the 2011 season. He also won the orange cap in the 2012 IPL! Kevin Pietersen Chris Gayle went on to win the orange cap as the highest run scorer in the 2011 season. He also won the orange cap in the 2012 IPL! 8.In a low-scoring game at the 2011 IPL, Deccan Chargers defended a small total of 129 by bowling out Kochi Tuskers Kerala for 74. Who led the charge for the Hyderabad-based team by taking 5/12? Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma dismissed Mahela Jayawardene, Parthiv Patel, Raiphi Gomez, Brad Hodge and Kedar Jadhav. At one point, his bowling figures read an astonishing 2-0-6-5! Dale Steyn Ishant Sharma dismissed Mahela Jayawardene, Parthiv Patel, Raiphi Gomez, Brad Hodge and Kedar Jadhav. At one point, his bowling figures read an astonishing 2-0-6-5! R. P. Singh Ishant Sharma dismissed Mahela Jayawardene, Parthiv Patel, Raiphi Gomez, Brad Hodge and Kedar Jadhav. At one point, his bowling figures read an astonishing 2-0-6-5!