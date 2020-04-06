More Sports Shooting Shooting Delhi shooting World Cup cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic The shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in the national capital in May was cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI New Delhi 06 April, 2020 19:26 IST The World Cup was originally scheduled to be held from March 15-26. - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 06 April, 2020 19:26 IST The shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in the national capital in May was on Monday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.The World Cup, originally scheduled to be held from March 15-26, was postponed to May barely four days before the start of the event.“Due to COVID-19 pandemic the New Delhi Organising Committee has been forced to cancel Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun World Cups. Both of these were due to take place in New Delhi,” the sport’s world governing body, ISSF said in a statement. Consistency is the key for young shooter Ayushi It was decided to hold the tournament in two parts -- Rifle and Pistol competitions from May 5-12, while Shotgun competitions from June 2-9.However, considering the situation, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) decided to cancel the tournament. It was earlier reported that the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was under pressure to not organise the tournament in the prevailing circumstances. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.