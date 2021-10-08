ISSF Junior World Championship: India wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 position mixed team

India's Ayushi Podder and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event after losing 17-31 to Germany's Max Braun and Anna Janssen in the final at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru on Friday.

On Thursday, the Indian pair of Vijayveer Sidhu and Rhythm Sangwan defeated Thailand's Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakorn 9-1 in the finals of 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed event to keep the country at the top of the medals tally.

ISSF Junior World Championship: Vijayveer and Rhythm clinch gold in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed event

In the same event, Tejaswani and Anish grabbed bronze after winning a close contest by 10-8 against Thailand's Chawisa Paduka and Ram Khamhaeng.

India now has a total of 10 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals and is leading with US in second USA with six gold, eight silver and six bronze.