Anish Bhanwala fought his way to the bronze medal in rapid fire pistol event at the shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.
It was the third bronze medal for India, which has been dominating the competition with four golds, to stay on top of the medals table.
After qualifying with 581, Anish had to go through an extended shoot-off in the semifinals to beat Yan Chesnel of France 11-9 for a berth in the medal round.
Massimo Spinella of Italy beat qualification topper Clement Bessaguet (589) of France 32-30 for the gold.
The results
Men: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Massimo Spinella (Ita) 32 (13) 584; 2. Clement Bessaguet (Fra) 30 (14) 589; 3. Anish Bhanwala 21 (12) 581; 4. Christian Reitz (Ger) 13 (14) 585; 27. Bhavesh Shekhawat 569; 28. Ankur Goel 569. RPO: Arpit Goel 572; Adarsh Singh 570.
Women: 25m sports pistol: 1. Veronika Major (Hun) 28 (15) 581; 2. Doreen Vennekamp (Ger) 27 (14) 592; 3. Siu Yi Teh (Sgp) 18 (14) 582; 4. Michelle Skeries (Ger) 10 (14) 583; 7. Rhythm Sangwan 9 (589); 32. Manu Bhaker 571; 34. Esha Singh 570. RPO: Niveditha Nair 583; Abhidnya Patil 582.