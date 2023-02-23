Anish Bhanwala fought his way to the bronze medal in rapid fire pistol event at the shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

It was the third bronze medal for India, which has been dominating the competition with four golds, to stay on top of the medals table.

After qualifying with 581, Anish had to go through an extended shoot-off in the semifinals to beat Yan Chesnel of France 11-9 for a berth in the medal round.

Massimo Spinella of Italy beat qualification topper Clement Bessaguet (589) of France 32-30 for the gold.