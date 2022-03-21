More Sports Shooting Shooting National selection trials: Top spot for Suruchi in women’s air pistol In 50-metre free pistol, Jitu Rai shoots 562 to top the field; Saurabh Chaudhary takes second place. Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 21 March, 2022 19:32 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Manu Bhaker and some other leading shooters failed to make it to the knockout stage women's air pistol. - AFP Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 21 March, 2022 19:32 IST Suruchi came up with a fine performance to secure the top position in women’s air pistol in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Monday.The 16-year-old Haryana girl beat Mahima Turhi Agrawal 16-4 in the climax, after having topped qualification with 578. Rhythm Sangwan took the third spot ahead of Olympian and world record holder Heena Sidhu.ALSO READ - Esha Singh wins BYJU’s Young Athlete of the Year (female)Some of the leading shooters including Manu Bhaker failed to make the knockout stage.In the 50-metre free pistol, World Championship silver medallist Jitu Rai shot 562 to top the field - he was one point ahead of Saurabh Chaudhary. Air pistol master Saurabh was able to get a strong grip over the free pistol, a non-Olympic event, as he topped the junior section.Results - 10m air pistolWomen: 1. Suruchi 16 (45.5) 43.5 (578); 2. Mahima Turhi Agrawal 4 (40) 43 (574); 3. Rhythm Sangwan 38.5 (45) 576; 4. Heena Sidhu 20 (40) 574.Juniors: 1. Palak 16 (39); 2. Manu Bhaker 4 (45); 3. Kanishka Dagar 38; 4. Yuvika Tomar 23.Results - 25m standard pistolMen: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 575; 2. Mandeep Singh 575; 3. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 570.Junior men: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 575; 2. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 570; 3. Harsh Gupta 568.Junior women: 1. Niveditha Nair 556; 2. Naamya Kapoor 555; 3. Tejaswani 555.Results - 50m free pistolMen: 1. Jitu Rai 562; 2. Saurabh Chaudhary 561; 3. Amanpreet Singh 561.Junior men: 1. Saurbah Chaudhary 561; 2. Arjun Singh Cheema 551; 3. Hariom 542.Junior women: 1. Tyana Phogat 542; 2. Vibhuti Bhatia 534; 3. Shikha Narwal 531. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :