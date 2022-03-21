National selection trials: Top spot for Suruchi in women’s air pistol

Suruchi came up with a fine performance to secure the top position in women’s air pistol in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Monday.

The 16-year-old Haryana girl beat Mahima Turhi Agrawal 16-4 in the climax, after having topped qualification with 578. Rhythm Sangwan took the third spot ahead of Olympian and world record holder Heena Sidhu.

Some of the leading shooters including Manu Bhaker failed to make the knockout stage.

In the 50-metre free pistol, World Championship silver medallist Jitu Rai shot 562 to top the field - he was one point ahead of Saurabh Chaudhary. Air pistol master Saurabh was able to get a strong grip over the free pistol, a non-Olympic event, as he topped the junior section.

: 1. Suruchi 16 (45.5) 43.5 (578); 2. Mahima Turhi Agrawal 4 (40) 43 (574); 3. Rhythm Sangwan 38.5 (45) 576; 4. Heena Sidhu 20 (40) 574. Juniors : 1. Palak 16 (39); 2. Manu Bhaker 4 (45); 3. Kanishka Dagar 38; 4. Yuvika Tomar 23.

: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 575; 2. Mandeep Singh 575; 3. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 570. Junior men : 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 575; 2. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 570; 3. Harsh Gupta 568.

: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 575; 2. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 570; 3. Harsh Gupta 568. Junior women : 1. Niveditha Nair 556; 2. Naamya Kapoor 555; 3. Tejaswani 555.