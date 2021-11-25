National Shooting Championship: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold

Saurabh Chaudhary announced his entry in 50-metre free pistol in style by clinching the gold in the 64th National Shooting Championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad.



The 19-year-old Saurabh, famous for his exploits in 10-metre air pistol, shot 564 to beat Army’s Ravinder Singh by five points for the gold. Jitu Rai who holds the national record at 568 finished 13th with a modest total of 550.



Saurabh’s effort saw him beat the national junior record of 563 set by Arjun Singh Cheema in Plzen in 2018. Arjun himself shot 548 for the 15th place in the men’s field of 286 shooters.

READ| National Shooting C'ships: Twins Vijayveer, Udayveer claim 1-2 finish in junior men's 25m pistol



Free pistol was taken off the Olympic schedule and thus it does not feature a final.



The results:



50m free pistol: Men: 1. Saurabh Chaudhary 564; 2. Ravinder Singh 559; 3. Pardeep Kumar 555.



Junior men: 1. Saurabh Chaudhary 564 (NJR), 2. Harsh Gupta 553; 3. Shaurya Sarin 548.