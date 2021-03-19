Sportoon

Umpire's call final call? No 'conclusive evidence' available all the time

Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in the fourth T20I between India and England became a talking point after the DRS failed to challenge the soft signal.

Satish Acharya
19 March, 2021 18:59 IST
Satish Acharya
19 March, 2021 18:59 IST

 

